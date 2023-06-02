How Often Should You Wash Your Bath Mat? The Answer Might Shock You

Most people use their bath mat at least once a day, but out of all the items in the bathroom it's probably not one of those that gets cleaned the most. Even if it is cleaned, it is likely not often enough.

Because bath mats are kept on the floor they don't really get a chance to dry out properly after you step on them with your wet feet, trapping germs and bacteria from across the bathroom. They are also exposed to urine particles and humidity, which make them a health hazard.

Bathroom germs have the potential to cause illnesses such as strep throat, staph infections, salmonella, and athlete's foot. Other harmful bacteria found across the bathroom include E. coli, Staphylococcus, and Methylobacterium, which can lead to respiratory problems.

Stock image of a a pair of feet on a dirty bath mat. Experts have revealed how often you are supposed to wash bath mats. Getty Images

How Often Are You Supposed To Wash Your Bath Mat?

A 2021 survey by Apartment Guide found that more than 42 percent of Americans only clean their bathroom about once a month or less, and the items in the bathroom, like mats and shower curtains, get even less cleaning.

Warren Kinloch, an expert at supplier Bathroom Deal told Newsweek that because of the risks of letting bacteria accumulate on your mat, and the increased potential for mold to grow in the fibers, you are supposed to wash your bath mats at least once or twice a week. You should also make sure they are properly dried out after every use.

He said: "However, even if you do clean your bath mat twice a week, you still need to be replacing them every year. If replacing them this often is too much of an expense, consider purchasing a wooden bath mat which will last much longer, doesn't cling onto as much bacteria, and therefore doesn't need to be cleaned as often."

According to Mathew Morris, founder and owner of Go Cleaners London, a company in London, U.K., the how often you should clean your mats also varies depending on how regularly they are being used.

He told Newsweek: "They should be cleaned at least every one or two weeks, though this can vary on how often they're being used. A single-person household won't face as much pressure to clean their bath mats as much as the household of a family of four, for example."

Overall, the general consensus is that you should be washing your bath mat at least once a week, or more if multiple people live in your household.

How To Keep Your Mat Clean Between Washes

Morris recommends shaking out and vacuum cleaning your mat in between washes, and if it is damp after use, he suggests hanging it out to dry as quickly as possible before its next use.

"Moisture encourages bacterial growth and bad odors, and keeping it dry stops the growth of any mold or mildew. Because bath mats are particularly exposed to dirt and bacteria, cleaning them regularly will also lower the risk of unwanted clogging in your washing machine," he said.

How To Clean a Bath Mat

Before washing your bath mat, you should always shake off any loose dirt. Kinloch said this is a very important step to ensure your mats are properly cleaned. You should then check the label on the mat, to make sure it doesn't need any specific type of care.

If your mat has any visible stains, he suggests pre-treating them with a gentle stain remover before actually washing the mat. After you are done with these steps, select the appropriate washing method.

According to Morris, most mats are machine washable, especially synthetic ones made of microfiber and polyester, while natural mats, like those made of bamboo or cotton, may need to be washed at a lower temperature with organic detergents. If the mat has some kind of non-slip backing, you should remove it from the mat if possible, and if it's not removable, check for any washing instructions on it.

He said: "Generally, I'd try and avoid using a washing machine if it has a non-removable non-stick surface, as this could damage your machine. Try to use a gentle cycle with either cold or warm water, as recommended by the label on the mat you checked."

Products You Can Use

Kinloch suggests washing mats on a gentle cycle with a mild detergent or hand washing more delicate mats using lukewarm water and mild detergent with no strong chemicals, such as bleach. For a final touch, he also recommends applying a diluted white vinegar solution to enhance cleaning.

"Spray this onto the mat, let it sit for a few minutes, then scrub with a soft brush or sponge. Finally, rinse the mat out to remove any residue from the vinegar and cleaning products and leave the mat to dry completely to prevent mold and damp odors."

When it comes to drying your mat after you've thoroughly washed it, Morris suggests airdrying it for best results, but if you don't have the time or the space, then you can use low heat in the dryer as high temperatures can cause shrinkage.