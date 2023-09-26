How to Watch Broncos vs. Bears Week 4 Game: TV, Betting Info

One game on the NFL's Week 4 schedule is going to test the loyalty of a couple of fan bases.

Two of the league's four winless teams will collide when the Denver Broncos visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Broncos just gave up 70 points—the most allowed in one game since 1966—in a 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Bears, meanwhile, were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs, 41-10, marking the team's 13th consecutive loss dating to last season.

Chicago and Denver have the two worst defenses in the NFL in terms of points allowed. Offensively, the Dolphins scored 70 points on Sunday, while neither the Bears nor the Broncos have accounted for that many in their first three games combined.

So neither team can afford to lose this game. And the most devoted Bears and Broncos fans will want to tune in to see which franchise improves to 1-3. Here's a closer look at the matchup.

Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

How to Watch Broncos vs. Bears

The Broncos play the Bears at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field on Sunday. The game will air on CBS for fans in both markets. Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst) and A.J. Ross (sideline) will be the broadcast team assigned to the game.

Fans wishing to stream this game can do so via NFL+, Fubo, Paramount+ or through YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Broncos Embarrassed After Blowout

The game film of Denver's disastrous loss to the Dolphins was so rough to go over that first-year Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters he considered not showing it to his team.

"It's a tough film to watch," Payton said Monday. "We'd be remiss if we didn't. As unpleasant as it's going to be, we've got to get these things cleaned up....It was a tough day. Today's not going to be fun. It probably won't be fun anytime soon until we start winning games."

Payton said during his call with reporters that he's not planning to make any changes to his coaching staff. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has been met with heavy public criticism since the loss to the Dolphins. Denver allowed 14 or more points in all four quarters, 726 yards on the day, and 7.2 yards per play against the Dolphins.

No team has allowed more points through three games than the Broncos (122).

The good news for Denver? The Bears haven't scored more than 20 points in a game since November 20 of last year. Chicago's offense ranks 27th in the league in scoring and 31st in passing yards this season.

Still, Denver faces the psychological challenge of not letting one of the worst defensive performances in league history carry into another game.

"It definitely feels bigger than one game,'' Broncos safety Kareem Jackson said Sunday. "Any time you lose the way we lost [Sunday], s*** is embarrassing. Absolutely embarrassing."

Bears Taking a 'Hard Look' at Things

The Bears just had one of the weirdest weeks of any NFL team in recent memory.

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned, quarterback Justin Fields had to defend the offensive coaching staff after comments he made, and roughly $100,000 worth of equipment was reportedly stolen from Soldier Field. Oh, and the Bears got blown out by the Chiefs. In front of Taylor Swift, no less.

Chicago trailed 41-0 midway through the third quarter on Sunday before Kansas City pulled most of its starters. Fields only managed 99 passing yards and was sacked three times, while the Bears defense looked helpless against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

Nothing seems to be going right in Chicago. And that's clear to head coach Matt Eberflus ahead of a meeting with the Broncos in Week 4.

"I would just say that everybody's got to take a hard look at what they're doing, in terms of the schemes we're running, what we're doing," Eberflus said after Sunday's game. "We're charged with putting our players in the best position to execute, and that's what the coach does. And develop the players at the same time. We just got to do a better job."

Broncos-Bears Betting Odds, Over/Under

Nothing may explain the state of the Bears more than being home underdogs to a winless team that allowed 10 touchdowns the previous week. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Broncos as 3.5-point favorites in Week 4, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The over/under for the game is listed at 46 points.