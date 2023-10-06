How to Watch Chiefs vs. Vikings Week 5 Game: TV, Betting Info

While it may not seem like it, there's a story about the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday that seems to be going under the radar.

Why is this game forecast to be so close?

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1 atop the AFC West. They have the third-highest yards-per-game average in the league, and the eighth-best defense by the same metric. Their only loss came by a point without two of their best players on the field. For all of the off-field attention gathered by tight end Travis Kelce this season, he's still on pace for another double-digit touchdown total this season.

The Vikings, on the other hand, sit at 1-3. They are 17th in the league in points scored per game and 19th in points given up per game. While Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown some uncharacteristic interceptions, the Vikings have a league-leading 11 turnovers. And while their three losses came in one-score games, so did their only win against the still-winless Carolina Panthers.

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after making a first down against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

So why is the line just 3/1 2 points in favor of the Chiefs on Friday on both DraftKings and BetMGM, despite 88 percent of the bets on DraftKings going toward the Chiefs? Why is the over/under on the game the highest of the week at 53 points?

Maybe sportsbooks are troubled by the way the Chiefs played against Zach Wilson and the Jets. Maybe they're concerned about Kelce's current pace of career lows in yards per game and yards per catch. Maybe they think Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' pace to break 5,000 passing yards this season is going to overwhelm the Chiefs secondary and start turning into points on the scoreboard.

There's no doubt there are elements of Kansas City's game that appear off. Whether that problem lies on or off the field will be talk radio fodder until the team is eliminated from the playoffs or wins it all.

For now, the Chiefs are still getting it done and the Vikings have something to prove. Both will have a chance to show what they are made of come Sunday.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Vikings

This game will get about as much broadcast area as you can on a Sunday afternoon. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for the CBS broadcast, scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, October 8, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For those on the go, or in the region showing the Jets and Broncos game, streaming options are available via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Chiefs Injury Report

Reserve defensive tackle was the only Chiefs player to sit out the Thursday practice session as he deals with a knee injury.

Starting linebacker Nick Bolton was limited with an ankle injury Wednesday and Thursday. Offensive tackle Wayna Morris was limited Thursday with a hip aliment. All other players listed on the report were full participants Thursday.

Vikings Injury Report

Minnesota had everyone on the field Thursday, but a few players were limited by injury. LB Brian Asamoah (toe), SAF Lewis Cine (hamstring), LB Marcus Davenport (ankle), SAF Josh Metellus (shoulder) and QB Nick Mullens (back) were limited at practice.

Will Taylor Swift be at the game?

Look what you made me do, writing about Taylor Swift.

The short answer is that as of this writing, we don't know. Swift and Kelce have taken plenty of heat over the last week, and even Kelce said the NFL has overdone it. Whether Swift attends or not, expect it to come up on the broadcast at multiple points.