How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers Week 4 Game: TV, Betting Info

Week 4 may be a little early to label a game as "must win." But Sunday's matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers fits the bill.

Keeping up with the Kansas City Chiefs is a tall order. Setting aside a global mega-star unexpectedly showing up to watch the game, Kansas City has sole possession of the AFC West again. Despite their Week 1 stumble against the Lions, Kansas City like a force. And with a combined one win from their next three opponents, the Chiefs don't look to be slowing down any time soon.

If there's any hope of dethroning Kansas City, these teams can't afford to fall further behind.

Jimmy Garoppolo (10) of the Las Vegas Raiders speaks with teammate Davante Adams (17) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sam Morris/Getty Images

The prospects may be bleak for the Raiders. Following their loss to the Steelers last Sunday night, it was determined that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had suffered a concussion. Despite being back at practice Thursday in a limited capacity, Garoppolo remains in the league's concussion protocol.

Even if Garoppolo can't go, running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Davante Adams are still two of the best at their positions. Against a Chargers defense that has given up the second-most yards in the league in 2023, the two All-Pro players could keep the Raiders in the game.

The Chargers are dealing with their own set of injuries, but they do have a sign of hope. Star running back Austin Ekeler was back on the practice field for the first time since his Week 1 injury. He was a limited participant, but it's a good sign for a team that's struggled in the run game over the last two weeks.

TV, streaming info for Raiders vs. Chargers

The Raiders-Chargers game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green on the call.

The game will also be available to stream via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Raiders injury report

Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol and his status is not known as of Friday morning. The rest of the offense avoided the injury report. The defense, however, had three players sitting out Thursday.

Curtis Bolton, Maxx Crosby and Roderic Teamer were out while Jakorian Bennett, Malcom Koonce and Byron Young were limited in Thursday's practice.

Chargers injury report

Even as Ekeler returns to the practice field, the list of Chargers on this week's injury report is lengthy, and nearly all starters.

Five of the 10 players—Joey Bosa, Gerald Everett, Alohi Gilman, Derwin James and Corey Linsley—sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday. Ekeler, Eric Kendricks, Kenneth Murray, Rashawn Slater and Deane Leonard were limited Thursday.

Betting info for Chargers and Raiders

Despite the long list of injuries to the Chargers, oddsmakers still believe. L.A. is listed as a 5.5-point favorite Friday morning on DraftKings. The over/under set at 48.5, the second-highest total of the week.