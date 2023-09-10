How to Watch Tom Brady's New England Patriots Ceremony

When you think of modern NFL legends, it's tough to get any bigger than Tom Brady. The quarterback might have been popular with fans of opposing teams, but it's impossible to ignore the impact he had on the gridiron. If you want to argue that championship rings are how you measure a player's greatness, then Brady sits at the top of the heap.

While he eventually headed south to Tampa Bay, most of that success came with the New England Patriots. And now that he has finally called it a career, the signal-caller can return to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to receive all the recognition he deserves.

Whether you're a New England fan or simply appreciate Brady's impact on professional football, there's plenty of reason to tune into the Patriots' ceremony.

Here's your guide to the festivities.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

When Is Brady Returning to New England?

Although the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions kicked things off on Thursday night, the majority of Week 1 games take place on Sunday, September 10. The Patriots will take the field at 4:25 p.m. ET that afternoon, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles.

That game will mark the first time Brady has ever been to Foxborough as a fan. He obviously spent the bulk of his career playing for the Patriots and then went south with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Bill Belichick on Tom Brady’s impending return for a Week 1 ceremony.



"Great to have Tom back, always."#Patriots — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) September 6, 2023

What Has Brady Said About His Return to New England?

During his time in the NFL, TB12 developed a reputation for having a laser focus on the next game and not wanting to loosen up. We've seen that façade crack at times— remember him celebrating the Buccaneers' Super Bowl title?—and, in retirement, he did speak candidly about heading back to Gillette Stadium.

"It was such a kind gesture by RKK [Robert Kraft], who I've been in touch with since the season ended," Brady told ESPN. "We've always had a great relationship. From the moment that I stepped foot in Foxborough, I've cherished that opportunity, and I've always felt like I've been a member of that organization. I know my football journey took me to Tampa for three years, which I absolutely loved. And when that ended I had an opportunity to really reconnect with RKK on a personal level."

Brady also spoke about the opportunity to enjoy the experience without having to focus on winning a football game.

"He thought this was something that the fans would really enjoy. Obviously, I want to go back there and see the fans. See my teammates," the quarterback continued. "I went back there one time, it was in an opposing uniform, which was a different type of welcoming. Although people were very polite, and I had a great experience. To be able to go back there in a different frame of mind, a less competitive frame of mind, and I'm always pulling for the Patriots. It's been a great organization. I've got so many friends there still. My kids were born in Boston. I have so many incredible memories of my time there, and it's a great gesture by the organization."

Speaking on his podcast, TB12 shared a similar sentiment while focusing on the chance to make a special memory in a place he knows so well.

"I had two decades of incredible life-altering experiences. I have so many memories from my time there," he said, according to CBS News Boston on Sunday. "I'm creating a new memory with the people there and to go back to that stadium and bring my kids and my family in a different way, you know. I haven't been to that stadium in this way ever."

What Do We Know About the Ceremony?

Given that we're talking about an all-time NFL player returning to the site of his greatest successes, it's safe to assume that things have been meticulously choreographed behind the scenes. Even if that's the case, though, very few details have filtered out to the public.

"What I can say is it's going to be a halftime ceremony, just so fans know," Kraft Sports & Entertainment COO Jim Nolan told 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand show earlier this week. "We would anticipate the fans seeing him somewhere on the field pregame. That's about all I have for you guys today."

Kraft, for his part, promised that "we're going to do something special and unique with [Brady]," according to ESPN's Mike Reiss on Thursday.

Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law did let something slip when he said, "Everybody's coming to town. A lot of the guys are coming in," during an appearance on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.

Where Can You Watch the Festivities From Foxborough?

While the Patriots vs. Eagles game isn't nationally televised—it's on CBS during the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot, some markets will get the Dolphins vs. the Chargers or the Raiders vs. the Broncos game. However, football fans won't be shut out from the Brady ceremony.

According to the Patriots, the event will be live streamed on the team's website. You can also tune in on YouTube, Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Celebrating the 🐐 this Sunday.@TomBrady’s halftime ceremony will be streamed live on https://t.co/fZzderp1I3 and Patriots social. pic.twitter.com/OOzdXUMCon — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 7, 2023

Love Him or Hate Him, TB12 Deserves the Honor

During his time in the NFL, Brady became an easy target for opposing fans. And while that's not entirely—when you're consistently winning, that's going to garner some negative attention—no one can say that he doesn't deserve to be honored by his old club.

Without relitigating the quarterback's entire career, he truly put together a legendary body of work in Foxborough. Across 20 AFC seasons, Brady started 283 regular-season games, winning 219 of them. He piled up 6,377 completions and 74,571 passing yards during that time, finding the end zone 541 times. And that doesn't even touch his incredible postseason resume, which speaks for itself.

And, to make things that much more impressive, remember that he wasn't a world-beater coming out of college. Brady joined the Patriots as the 199th overall pick and wasn't expected to do much more than hold a clipboard, if he remained on the roster at all.

To rise from there to become one of the best—if not the greatest—NFL quarterback of all time certainly warrants a halftime ceremony.