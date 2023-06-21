Hunter Biden Charges Spark Kodak Black Comparisons

Rapper Kodak Black's attorney is openly questioning why Hunter Biden didn't get the same treatment as his client, despite being charged with the same offense.

Black was charged with the same federal weapons crime as Biden but Black was sentenced to more than three years in prison while President Joe Biden's son made a plea deal to avoid jail time.

After less than a year in prison Black's sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump in January 2021.

Both Black and Biden pleaded guilty to illegally owning a gun while a drug user, after they both denied drug use when applying for their gun permit. Biden had also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges.

This combined image shows Hunter Biden, left, pictured in 2016 and Kodak Black, right, pictured in 2023. Both were charged with the same federal gun crime but Black's attorney points out that his client got three years in prison while Biden made a plea deal. Kris Connor / Johnny Louis/WireImage / Getty Images

Black's criminal defense attorney, Bradford Cohen, and many prominent conservatives have slammed the different sentences.

Florida GOP political candidate Lavern Spicer pointed out that other rappers have also allegedly been unfairly treated compared with Biden.

"Hunter Biden, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne and Lil Boosie all committed the same exact federal gun crime," she wrote on Tuesday, explaining that Black, Wayne and Boosie all went to jail. "Hunter Biden gets off scot free. Are the feds racist?"

Hunter Biden, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne and Lil Boosie all committed the same exact federal gun crime.



So they threw the big homie Kodak Black in jail.



They threw Lil Boosie in jail.



They tried throw Lil Wayne in jail.



Hunter Biden gets off scot free.



Are the feds racist? — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) June 20, 2023

After hearing the Justice Department had reached a plea deal with Biden, Cohen shared his thoughts with Fox News Digital.

"There's no such thing as not getting jail time on a gun charge, on any kind of gun charge," Cohen said. "I've never seen anyone where this offense was charged and they didn't get some sort of prison sentence. And in fact, most of the time in federal court, you very rarely see people get anything but a prison sentence."

