Culture

Hunter Biden Charges Spark Kodak Black Comparisons

By
Culture Hunter Biden Gun Crime Sentence Music

Rapper Kodak Black's attorney is openly questioning why Hunter Biden didn't get the same treatment as his client, despite being charged with the same offense.

Black was charged with the same federal weapons crime as Biden but Black was sentenced to more than three years in prison while President Joe Biden's son made a plea deal to avoid jail time.

After less than a year in prison Black's sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump in January 2021.

Both Black and Biden pleaded guilty to illegally owning a gun while a drug user, after they both denied drug use when applying for their gun permit. Biden had also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges.

Hunter Biden and Kodak Black comp
This combined image shows Hunter Biden, left, pictured in 2016 and Kodak Black, right, pictured in 2023. Both were charged with the same federal gun crime but Black's attorney points out that his client got three years in prison while Biden made a plea deal. Kris Connor / Johnny Louis/WireImage / Getty Images

Black's criminal defense attorney, Bradford Cohen, and many prominent conservatives have slammed the different sentences.

Florida GOP political candidate Lavern Spicer pointed out that other rappers have also allegedly been unfairly treated compared with Biden.

"Hunter Biden, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne and Lil Boosie all committed the same exact federal gun crime," she wrote on Tuesday, explaining that Black, Wayne and Boosie all went to jail. "Hunter Biden gets off scot free. Are the feds racist?"

After hearing the Justice Department had reached a plea deal with Biden, Cohen shared his thoughts with Fox News Digital.

"There's no such thing as not getting jail time on a gun charge, on any kind of gun charge," Cohen said. "I've never seen anyone where this offense was charged and they didn't get some sort of prison sentence. And in fact, most of the time in federal court, you very rarely see people get anything but a prison sentence."

Newsweek will update this story with more details soon.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC