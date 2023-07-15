Hunter Biden Scandal 'Extremely Serious,' Former FBI Agent Says

Former FBI agent and frequent Fox News guest Nicole Parker claimed on Friday that the disputed whistleblower allegations against Hunter Biden are "extremely serious" as the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee continues to pursue them.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden and a longtime subject of conservative scrutiny and conspiracies over his international business dealings, was the subject of a yearslong criminal investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into his tax history. In late June, it was announced that he would be pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges for failing to file income taxes in 2017 and 2018, and would also admit to unlawfully possessing a handgun.

David Weiss, a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Delaware, was appointed to oversee the investigation into Hunter Biden and has strongly denied any DOJ interference against his ability to bring charges in the case. In a letter to GOP Senator Lindsey Graham from Monday, Weiss also disclosed that bribery allegations against the president and his son involving the head of Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, is part of the "ongoing investigation" that he is carrying out.

The allegations claim that the president received a payment from the company, which his son once served on the board for, during his time as vice president under former President Barack Obama. The claims originate from a confidential source who spoke with the FBI, as detailed in a file, FD-1023. House Oversight Committee Democrats, however, submitted a document last month with evidence that the Burisma executive named by their Republican colleagues had never interacted with Biden during his time in the Obama administration.

Former FBI official Nicole Parker is seen. Parker on Friday claimed that bribery allegations involving Hunter Biden are "extremely serious," despite evidence contradicting their veracity. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to an attorney for Hunter Biden via email for comment.

Appearing on Fox Business on Friday evening, Parker said Weiss sitting for an interview with the Judiciary Committee was a positive development, and added that the bribery allegations are a serious matter.

"This is extremely serious. Like I said, Americans deserve to know what is going on," Parker said. "This has been a very big week for the FBI and its involvement in these types of investigations. The Biden family has been looked at over and over, but the FBI and the DOJ seem to be turning a blind eye or slow-walking these types of cases."

Meanwhile, the president has denied on multiple occasions that he had any involvement with his son's business dealings.

Parker departed the FBI in the fall, claiming that the bureau had become "politicized" during her tenure. Since then, she has made frequent appearances on Fox News, penning several opinion pieces for the outlet, and aligned herself strongly with claims from Republican lawmakers that the FBI and other parts of the government have been "weaponized" against conservatives. The veracity of those claims, however, has been questioned by numerous Democrats on the House committees investigating the matter.