Hunter Biden's $6M Private Jet Flight to Court Spurs Conservative Backlash

A report about Hunter Biden taking a private jet to a court hearing has sparked conservative backlash online.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is currently involved in a court case seeking to lower the monthly amount he pays in child support to Lunden Roberts. Roberts previously worked for the president's son in Washington, D.C., and in 2018 gave birth to a daughter that DNA testing later proved is his. Hunter Biden has yet to meet the child, Navy Roberts, and is currently paying $20,000 a month in child support, having paid a total of $750,000 overall.

On Saturday, the New York Post published a report claiming to have viewed flight records for a private jet that the president's son allegedly used to travel to Arkansas for a court date in late April. The $6 million jet is reportedly owned by Biden's close friend and legal adviser, Kevin Morris.

Despite arguing in court that he should be allowed to pay less in child support to Roberts, which the newspaper characterized as him having "cried poverty," the records indicate that the flight cost somewhere in the range of $55,000 and $117,000. The flight took Biden from Washington, D.C., to an airport in Jackson County, Arkansas, and then back to Washington after the hearing, a total of 7,326 miles.

Hunter Biden is seen at an event in April 2016. Conservatives have expressed outrage over Biden reportedly taking a private jet flight to a court date in Arkansas. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

The newspaper's report drew an expected wave of outrage from conservatives on social media, with Hunter Biden being a longstanding source of conspiracies owing to his international business dealings, with some accusing the president of being party to.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, compared the high-end estimate of the flight's cost to the cost of Hunter Biden's child support payments.

"Hunter Biden actually flew in a PRIVATE JET to his Arkansas child support hearing to claim he was too poor to make his monthly payment," Kirk wrote. "The cost of the flight was the equivalent of at least 6 months of child support payments."

And no, Joe Biden still hasn’t acknowledged the… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 20, 2023

"The 7,326-mile round trip [on a private jet] likely cost between $55,000 to $117,000 all in — or the value of up to six months in child-support payments to #HunterBiden’s baby mama, aviation experts told The Post." https://t.co/mo1tBGghNH — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) May 20, 2023

Hunter Biden, despite claiming poverty, chooses luxury over responsibility, arriving at child support hearing via private jet. Another example of entitled elites taking advantage of the system. #PrivilegedHypocrisy #ResponsibilityMatters Read more: https://t.co/LlKZ3oU8E7 — Will 🇺🇸 🍢 (@NoLeftTurns) May 20, 2023

Newsweek reached out to an attorney for Biden via email for comment. Morris declined to comment on the matter when reached by the New York Post for its original story.

As the court case was heating up earlier in the month, Elie Honig, a former U.S. assistant attorney and legal analyst for CNN, suggested that Hunter Biden's attempt to have his payments lowered could open the door for heightened scrutiny on his broader financial history.

"Hunter Biden has bigger problems than this," Honig said. "Starting with the ongoing criminal grand jury investigation of Hunter Biden for potential tax fraud, and now he has opened the door by going back into this court to others getting access to his financial documents, including prosecutors, including Congress."

Honig continued: "So, it's a questionable decision. I'm really astonished the Hunter Biden, given that he has a pending criminal investigation, and given that there are pending congressional investigations, would go back into this court and try to reopen this Pandora's Box."

Republicans have accused the Biden family of receiving millions of dollars from foreign countries. The GOP-led House Oversight Committee released bank records earlier this month, which they claimed implicated the Biden family in an influence-peddling scheme.

The 36-page memo of what Republicans claimed were "thousands" of bank records included allegations that the Biden family received millions of dollars from a number of Chinese and Romanian companies when Joe Biden was vice president during the Obama administration. However, the memo lacked proof that would directly implicate the president or any of his family members in crimes.

Republicans' probe also focused on Hunter Biden's laptop that reportedly contained a 2015 email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, who was seeking a meeting with his father when he was vice president.