Hunter Biden's Situation Could Get 'A Lot Worse,' Legal Expert Warns

Legal analyst Jonathan Turley warned on Sunday that Hunter Biden's legal situation could get "a lot worse" if witnesses testify in his ongoing child support case.

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, is currently in court seeking to reduce the monthly child support payments he sends to Lunden Roberts, a woman who previously worked for him in Washington, D.C., and who gave birth to his daughter, Navy, in 2018. A 2019 DNA test proved that Hunter Biden was the child's father whom he has never had any contact with.

The president's son said he paid Roberts the amount previously agreed to, which was $20,000 a month. However, the Arkansas judge overseeing the case, Judge Holly Meyer, called for him earlier this month to sit for a sworn deposition to answer questions about his financial resources. This would include revenue generated by his various investments, business dealings and sales of his original paintings.

In a blog on his website, Turley cited a Wednesday article by Free Beacon that reported that Roberts is planning to call Hunter Biden's business partners and Georges Berges, the art dealer who sold his paintings to testify if the case goes to trial.

If successful, this could get a lot worse for Hunter in his allegedly efforts to conceal his past incomes. On the list are business partners at the center of the influence peddling scandal. https://t.co/5Vxa4Y1kaj — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 21, 2023

"Hunter Biden is seeking to reduce child support payments and has balked at Navy being able to use the Biden name. If successful, this could get a lot worse for Hunter in his allegedly efforts to conceal his past income. On the list are business partners at the center of the influence peddling scandal," wrote Turley, who is a public interest law professor at George Washington University.

Turley pointed out on Sunday that this list of witnesses would reportedly include business partners who Hunter Biden worked with as part of foreign deals and transactions.

Elie Honig, a former U.S. assistant attorney and a CNN legal analyst, echoed Turley's remarks earlier this month about how Hunter Biden's child support case would present a legal challenge. Honig added that this case will make things more difficult for Hunter Biden as he is also currently facing federal investigations into his business dealings.

"Hunter Biden has bigger problems than this," Honig told CNN host Jake Tapper at the time. "Starting with the ongoing criminal grand jury investigation of Hunter Biden for potential tax fraud, and now he has opened the door by going back into this court to others getting access to his financial documents, including prosecutors, including Congress."

Hunter Biden is seen on April 12, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Legal analyst Johnathan Turley predicted on Sunday that Hunter Biden’s legal situation could get “a lot worse” if witnesses testify in his ongoing child support case. Kris Connor/WireImage

Honig continued: "So, it's a questionable decision. I'm really astonished the Hunter Biden, given that he has a pending criminal investigation, and given that there are pending congressional investigations, would go back into this court and try to reopen this Pandora's Box."

Republicans accused the Biden family of receiving millions of dollars from foreign countries. The GOP-led House Oversight Committee released bank records, which they claimed implicated the Biden family in an influence-peddling scheme.

The 36-page memo of what Republicans claimed were "thousands" of bank records included allegations that the Biden family received millions of dollars from a number of Chinese and Romanian companies when Joe Biden was vice president during the Obama administration. However, the memo lacked proof that would directly implicate the president or any of his family members in crimes.

Republicans' probe also focused on Hunter Biden's laptop that reportedly contained a 2015 email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, who was seeking a meeting with his father when he was vice president.

