Will Hurricane Lee Hit U.S.? Tracker Map Shows Path This Week

Hurricane Lee, the latest in a series of tropical storms to make their way across the Atlantic Ocean, is heading towards the continental U.S., but meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center say it is "too soon to know" how it will impact the East Coast.

The Category 3 cyclone, currently estimated to carry winds of up to 120 miles an hour with tropical storm winds extending outwards by 185 miles, is travelling northwest towards the Caribbean and Florida but is expected to turn northwards by 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday, towards Bermuda.

It is being followed by tropical storm Margot, which is expected to become a hurricane "in less than 24 hours while intensifying further through mid-week," according to the latest NHC forecast.

Lee comes after Category 4 Hurricane Idalia brought widespread flooding and destruction to parts of northern Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas at the start of the month, making landfall in the Sunshine State's Big Bend before travelling across land as a tropical storm to the East Coast.

A map showing the path of Hurricane Lee to its location as of 4 a.m. ET on September 11, 2023, with the blue balloon denoting the possible area in which the hurricane is predicted to move in the coming days. National Hurricane Center/Esri/HERE/Garmin

Idalia left as many as half a million homes without power in Florida and the damage it caused prompted a visit from President Joe Biden at the start of September.

It was followed by Hurricane Franklin, another Category 4 cyclone, which weakened as it veered back out into the northern Atlantic, posing no threat to those on land.

The NHC expects Lee to be heading in the direction of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine by Saturday, with storm winds reaching areas around Boston and New York City by 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

However, it said in its latest forecast that there was a lack of clarity over the hazards it could bring to the East Coast, as the cyclone is expected to slow "considerably" while moving over the southwest portion of the northern Atlantic. "Regardless, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the U.S. East Coast this week as Lee grows in size," it said.

While Lee will strengthen within the coming day, a mixture of cooler waters and a southwesterly shear from the wake of Idalia and Franklin will weaken it towards the end of the week.

In the meantime, the tropical cyclone is expected to bring "life-threatening" rip currents to Puerto Rico and other nearby islands in its path throughout the week, as well as wind and rains to Bermuda.

Newsweek approached the NHC via email for further comment on Monday.

What Is the Path of Tropical Storm Margot?

A map showing the location of tropical storm Margot as of 4 a.m. ET on September 11, 2023, with the blue balloon denoting the possible area in which it is predicted to move in the coming days. Meteorologists expect Margot to intensify into a hurricane in the next 24 hours. National Hurricane Center/Esri/HERE/Garmin

Margot is expected to strengthen to become a hurricane in the next 24 hours, according to the NHC, and could intensify further beyond that before weakening again.

The cyclone is currently headed northwards in the mid-Atlantic and is predicted to continue along that trajectory for the coming 72 hours, though beyond that it could "meander" as it slows due to an area of high pressure in the central North Atlantic.

Its distance from shore means it is unlikely to cause any significant hazards to the East Coast. However, there are two more disturbances near the West African coast that meteorologists are tracking, which could intensify into further storms.

The hurricane season in the Atlantic typically runs from the start of June to the end of November.