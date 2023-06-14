Watch Husky's Reaction to Owner Pretending to Eat His Food: 'Drama King'

A husky reacting to his owner "stealing" his food has been dubbed a "drama king" online.

To annoy their Siberian huskies, Emma Klapper filmed her partner, Corey Moriarty pretending to eat their dogs' food. However, 4-year-old Blue refused to accept the snack-stealing, giving his dad a good talking to.

"Blue talks a lot when he's unhappy and whenever he has a strong opinion about something," Klapper, 27, told Newsweek. "He also has a look in his eye that basically says, 'Are you kidding me right now?'"

In the video shared to TikTok, Moriarty sits next to Titan (left) and Blue (right) on the sofa. The 28-year-old accountant pretends to spoon dog food into his mouth while the pups watch, aghast.

Corey Moriarty pretended to eat Blue and Titan's food to see their reaction. Blue was not pleased by what he saw unfolding. @imbluethehusky

Narrating Blue's thoughts, Klapper wrote: "DAD! What are you doing?"

"Noooo, DON'T DO IT," the husky appears to yell, barking loudly at Moriarty.

"That's my food," the written dialogue continues, as a disgruntled Blue begins to howl.

"No, it's not only for you," Moriarty replies, to which Blue responds with another frustrated bark. The husky jumps up, while the caption reads, "You're going to waste it."

Blue was unimpressed with his owner's snack stealing. He made it clear that helping his dad helping himself to his special food was absolutely unacceptable. @imbluethehusky

"I'm just going to take a small bite," Moriarty tells him, but Blue continues his complaining, supposedly saying, "That's my special food."

By the end of the clip, Blue has had enough of his dad's antics. He slaps him on the shoulder with his paw, before jumping on his back. Moriarty gives Blue a spoonful, while Titan sneaks around his dad's back to take a bite from the other side.

"Mess with Blue's food and find out I guess," Klapper captioned the funny footage, which has received over 270,000 views.

Klapper said Blue, seen here howling at his dad, has always been a vocal dog. He hasn't actually been quiet since learning the "speak" command as a puppy. @imbluethehusky

"We just wanted to see how he would react," she said. "Blue doesn't seem to hold grudges, but it's not long before we do something else that annoys him."

Bred as sled dogs, Siberian huskies are known for their vocal abilities. Huskies "speak" to other members of their pack (including their humans), with vocalizations ranging from howling to yelping, whining and screaming, according to the American Kennel Club.

Blue has always been a talkative dog. Ever since Klapper taught him the "speak" command at 3 months old, the husky has never stopped.

According to Klapper, Blue has "strong opinions." He's not afraid to express himself when he finds someone (like his dad) annoying. @imbluethehusky

"He definitely talks when he's annoyed, or sometimes, he'll let out a really long groan," she said.

The couple, from Boston, Massachusetts, adopted Titan as a puppy during the pandemic. Describing the 3-year-old as "much less high-energy" than his older brother, Titan follows Blue everywhere.

"Blue is absolutely the ringleader, but Titan is definitely not the better-behaved dog," Klapper said. "We call him the 'instigator' because he's definitely more subtle about it."

Blue eventually had enough and demanded a spoonful. He batted his owner with his paw and got on his back to retrieve his food. @imbluethehusky

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the pup's sassy attitude, with user matthewcordova860 dubbing Blue a "drama king."

"Blue has an attitude," agreed #1winnipegjetsfan, while one commenter wrote, "Hangry boy."

"I love Blue's constant sass," TikTok user Sue Lathrop commented.

"U guys should download the dog translator," suggested TikToker Hello :D, to which Klapper jokingly replied, "I don't wanna know what he's saying."

