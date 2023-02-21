Laughter as Husky Is Completely Unbothered by 'Dramatic' French Bulldog

A French bulldog has left TikTok users howling with laughter after showing off her diva-like attitude in a now-viral video.

The footage, uploaded to TikTok by @HuskyJackson on February 8, has been viewed more than 1.7 million times and liked more than 400,000 times.

The video's creator appears to own a Siberian husky, and the account is dedicated to documenting his funny antics and sharing those online. However, on this occasion, the pup named Jackson and his owner wound up watching the Frenchie.

The two pets appear to know each other, but look to have very different personalities.

While Jackson the husky seems reserved, the French bulldog is shown hogging the camera and whining to the video's creator for attention.

Amused viewers have written that the Frenchie's whining has a similar rhythm to Canadian musician Drake's 2015 hit "Hotline Bling."

A caption reads: "Watching this little pig while my sister births my niece."

Across the video, the creator had written: "Dog sitting my sister's dramatic Frenchie and my Husky cannot be bothered." Jackson the husky can be seen relaxing on the sofa behind the Frenchie, unstirred by her loud whining.

Why Should You Adopt a Husky?

The descendants of a Northeastern Asian breed raised by the Chukchi people, huskies have now become a popular dog in Europe and the U.S.

However, huskies thrive at best in busy and active households where they can run free on long walks or in large backyards.

"They are active, athletic dogs who need a lot of exercise. They are a working breed and happiest when they have a function to perform. Regular exercise is important both physically and mentally. They were bred to run and will do so at every opportunity," writes the American Kennel Club.

What Do the Comments Say?

Most of the comments under the post have been left by TikTok users keen to poke fun at the Frenchie's whining. They have written how similar it sounds to Drake's hit single.

One user commented: "He wants you to play hotline bling!!! It's his favorite song!!!!!"

"She's got some rhythm though," another added. "Bro got hotline bling stuck in his head," wrote a third TikTok user.

