Hysterical Moment Dog Pretends To Be Dead During Playfight: 'Paid Actor'

They say that a dog is a man's best friend, but a TikTok video has captured the moment a dog "fought" his owner just to be able to launch an attack on another dog in a lively playfight.

Shared by TikTok user @KrystaNoelle, the social media post showed the dog engaging in a playfight with his owner and another dog. Neither party were up for the energetic dog's antics, with the owner appearing to be "protecting" the other dog while that dog pretends to "be dead" to ease off the other pup. The dogs' owner can be seen laughing at the OTT moment and the second dog's "paid acting" at the end of the clip.

The post, which can be seen here, has been captioned: "Paid actor."

How To Tell if Your Dog Is Playfighting or Fighting



Dogs can become really animated when excited, and can let out all kinds of growls and snarls even when playfighting with a well-known neighborhood dog or their owner. While playfighting is part of any pup's nature, it can be hard to decipher whether your dog is just having fun or showing a concerning level of aggression when you're in the thick of it.

There are a few clues to look for when trying to spot what's actually going on between your dog and another, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

How To Know If Your Dog Is Just Playfighting, according to the AKC: 1. The dog playfully bows, with their front end kneeling down and their back end in the air. "Sometimes, the dog trying to initiate play will slap his front legs down on the ground repeatedly," the AKC writes. 2. A big grin, obviously. There can be no greater marker of a good time than a big smile. 3. Exaggerated, bouncy movements. If they're acting silly this can be a sure sign that they are just playing. 4. Exaggerated loud and continuous growling or snarling. This is only a sign of foul play if the alarming sounds seem serious. If they're exaggerated, and again, silly they are usually just a sign of excitement and excessive energy. 5. The dogs voluntarily make themselves vulnerable by "falling" down, exposing their bellies and allowing themselves to be caught while playing chase. The dogs will typically take turns chasing each other. 6. They continue for a while and don't want to stop playing. If the situation was dire, at least one of the dogs would want to stop soon enough.

A stock image of two dogs playfighting. In the video one of the dogs pretended to be 'dead' to put the other dog off playing with him further. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?



Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 23, the TikTok post has been viewed over 27 million times, making it a hit online.

Over 8,000 TikTok users have left their hysterical reactions to the funny moment in the comments section below the post.

"That eye roll a lil' too real I need proof lil' homeboy still alive," one user joked.

"The audition tape for John Wick's dog," added another user.

Newsweek reached out to @KrystaNoelle for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.