Hysterics As Retriever Realizes He's Not Home Alone After Dramatic Howling

A dog called Cooper has left the internet in stitches after a video of his reaction when he learned his mom was home and had caught him howling alone by the door went viral on social media.

In a video shared on TikTok on Monday by the dog's owner, under the username Amber.023, the golden retriever can be seen sitting by the door howling, before realizing that his mom is watching him from the top of the stairs, which prompts him to change his attitude.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "I don't think he realized I was home." Followed by: "Well... until he saw me lol."

Stock image of an empty home entrance with an inset of a golden retriever howling. A golden retriever has left the internet in stitches after his mom caught him howling while he thought he was home alone. Getty Images

"Howling is one of many forms of vocal communication used by dogs," according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). A dog may howl for a variety of reasons, including to attract attention and "to announce their presence."

Other times, dogs howl because they feel lonely, especially if for whatever reason they are left home alone or kept outside for many hours at a time.

The ASPCA states: "Dogs, like humans, are very social animals and need regular interaction with their human families. If your dog howls often when by himself, you may need to spend more quality time together."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 16.5 million views and 3.6 million likes on TikTok.

One user, Ookyduky, commented: "Dogs literally talk.. like ain't no way that wasn't an expression." And Rosy said: "LMAOOO his little 'huh?!' has me dyiiiing." Effie added: "When you're home alone and singing at the top of your lungs and then you see a family member spawn out of nowhere."

Jrenae_0 wrote: "Lol that sound 'wait a damn minute." And sarah added: "His scoff of recognition." Kdoughgirl said: "This made me laugh out loud! So freaking cute!" Hejduk Dog joked: "The realization."

Another user, Elyse Myers, commented: "My dog used to do this when he thought we were gone." And Marisa • Hawaii Foodie said: "he's like, 'ARFF... oh when did you get there?" And catherinebecerra2 said: "His expression is priceless. That is so precious. I love it."

