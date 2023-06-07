Culture

Ice Cube Interview Resurfaces Amid Jamie Foxx Anti-Vax Conspiracy Theory

Ice Cube claimed he lost $9 million on a movie role because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as Jamie Foxx recovers from an illness some say was caused by the jab.

Foxx, 55, is reportedly learning how to walk again after being hospitalized in April by an unexplained "medical complication."

While his specific illness is yet to be revealed, many people have rushed to place blame on the COVID vaccine and have claimed the Oscar-winning actor was left "paralyzed and blind."

But now a resurfaced video from 2022, in which Cube talked about how he refused to get the jab, is being used by some anti-vaxers in their bid to prove their theories about Foxx are right.

ice cube and jamie foxx
Main Image, Ice Cube performs at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, on November 19, 2022. Inset, Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European premiere in London on February 15, 2023. Cube revealed he turned down a movie role because he did not want to get a COVID jab. Scott Dudelson/Joe Maher/Getty Images

The rapper was set to star opposite Jack Black in the Sony movie Oh Hell No in 2021 but stepped down because of the vaccine mandate in Hollywood at the time.

"I turned down a movie because I didn't want to get the motherf***** jab," Cube said during a November 2022 interview on theMillion Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

"I turned down nine million, because I didn't want to get the jab. F*** the jab and f*** y'all for making me get it.

"So, you know I don't know how Hollywood feel right now."

The clip was shared to Twitter by Tara Bull, who describes herself as a Twitter Spaces host. It has received more than 1.2 million views.

"I would love to interview @icecube regarding his decision not to take the COVID-19 vaccine and how he stood his ground against the pressure from Hollywood live on a Twitter Spaces," she wrote on the social media platform.

Others on Twitter saw the clip and linked Cube's stance to the anti-vax conspiracy theories regarding Foxx.

"ICE CUBE says that he TURNED DOWN A MOVIE because he DIDN'T WANT TO GET THE COVID VACCINE!!! #JamieFoxx #VaccinesArePOISON," wrote one person.

Another replied to Bull: "And he's saying this in a interview with no one masked and I'm sure didn't pre-test for covid. Ice Cube also isn't dead from covid or paralyzed or blind after a jab, just an observation .... 🤷🏻‍♂️."

And a third wrote elsewhere on Twitter: "#JamieFoxx should have been like@icecube. Courage in the face of tyranny. Shame he took the deadly #mRNAvaccines. #VaccineGenocide."

A Newsweek fact-check investigation found it was impossible to say whether Foxx's medical condition was the result of an adverse reaction to the COVID vaccine, because the specifics of his illness have not been confirmed.

There was also "no evidence available to support the claim that he was left 'paralyzed and blind.'"

Newsweek fact checkers also added, "there is no evidence that his 'medical complication' was related to a COVID vaccine."

