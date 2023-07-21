Idaho Murder Update: Bryan Kohberger May Release New Details About Alibi

Bryan Kohberger could reveal new details about his alibi on Monday.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of breaking into a rental house near the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of November 13 and fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

At the time, Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University. He was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania in late December. Shortly after his arrest, a former attorney for Kohberger said his client was "eager to be exonerated.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary. He is being held at Latah County Jail in Idaho without bail. In May, a judge entered a "not guilty" plea after Kohberger "stood silent" during his arraignment.

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger's defense team could reveal new information about Kohberger's alibi on Monday. August Frank/Getty

In June, Latah County prosecutors announced they would be seeking the death penalty in the case. Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin in early October.

Monday is the deadline for Kohberger's legal team to file an alibi. The first deadline for the alibi was in June, but Kohberger's public defender Anne Taylor requested the deadline be extended on account of not having enough time to review the evidence provided by the prosecution. According to a report by CBS News, Taylor said the evidence "includes thousands of pages of discovery, thousands of photographs, (and) hundreds of hours of recordings."

On Monday, Kohberger's legal team could file an alibi that would include Kohberger's whereabouts during the murders and any corroborating facts. However, he could not file a response at all, or his legal team could again request more time.

If Kohberger's legal team requests more time, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer doubts the judge will grant it. If that happens, Kohberger's legal team will be required to provide an alibi or not file a response.

Coffindaffer told Newsweek that she expects Kohberger's defense team to file no response. If the defense had a solid alibi, Coffindaffer said they would have likely already presented it.

Coffindaffer said if the defense team has an alibi, it could be from witness statements or digital evidence.

"We didn't see any of that," Coffindaffer said. "We see the opposite."

Evidence shows that Kohberger's phone was either in airplane mode or turned off on the night of the killings, and a 2015 Hyundai Elantra—which is the same vehicle that Kohberger drove at the time—also is identified in the area.

"It's very hard to prove an alibi when your alibi options prove you were there," Coffindaffer said.

Coffindaffer said it would be a "jaw-dropping moment" if the defense provided an alibi. If an alibi is provided, the prosecution would be granted time to investigate and respond.