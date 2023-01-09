Idaho Murder Victim's Family Searching for Connection to Bryan Kohberger 

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, is continuing to search for a possible connection to suspect Bryan Kohberger.

While speaking with Brian Entin of NewsNation Now, Alivea Goncalves, was asked if she had learned of any information possibly linking Kohberger to her sister, Kaylee, 20, or any of the other victims that were fatally stabbed on November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.

"I think we're still going to keep looking," she said. "I've had a lot of people reach out with, you know, Instagram posts or even Spotify or lots of connections that they've been able to find and those are super valuable. All of those go over to the Moscow Police Department as well as the Idaho State Police and the FBI because nothing is insignificant at this point and everything is being looked through."

Kaylee Goncalves’ sister Alivea says “true evil” was watching the Idaho victims.

She is asking people not to judge the surviving roommate who was awake. “I think everyone should stop passing judgements because you don’t know what you would do in that situation.” pic.twitter.com/jNgEh6VjNs — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 9, 2023

The comments by Alivea Goncalves came shortly after Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve, made similar remarks about researching a possible connection to Kohberger, who was arrested on December 30 and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one of felony burglary.

Steve Goncalves also sat down with NewsNation Now this month and was asked about any possible connections between his daughter and Kohberger.

"I'm biased, but if he got to know my daughter, I would think it would be impossible for you to hurt her, so I think a little bit of us all kinda felt like this was somebody who didn't have a chance to meet her, talk to her, get to know her because she was [a] very likable person and she didn't have a mean bone in her body," he said.

"I think there's a little comfort in knowing that this person wasn't somebody she trusted and loved," the father added.

Kohberger was arrested in connection with the deaths of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, both 20.

Jason LaBar, who represented Kohberger in Pennsylvania prior to his extradition to Idaho, said in a statement that the 28-year-old was "eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible."

Kohberger's arrest came more than a month after the four victims were found fatally stabbed in the women's off-campus residence near the university. According to a probable cause affidavit released last week, investigators found a knife sheath at the scene and were able to build a DNA profile linking the sheath to Kohberger's father.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek last week that she believes Kohberger was likely motivated to carry out the crime because he was previously "rejected" by "the types of group that Kaylee and Maddie were."