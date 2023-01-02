Idaho Police Discuss Whether They Think Bryan Kohberger Had an Accomplice

Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry has expressed strong confidence that Bryan Kohberger is the lone suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students in November.

Kohberger, a Ph.D. criminology graduate student at Washington State University, was arrested this past Friday while home for the holidays in Chestnuthill Township, Pennsylvania. Jason LaBar, a public defender legally representing Kohberger, told CNN that the suspect's father met him in Idaho and that they both traveled home together in a white Hyundai Elantra that became a pivotal part of the police's investigation.

Fry, whose department was criticized for the drawn-out investigation and the delay until Kohberger's arrest, was asked during a press conference Friday whether Kohberger inquired if others were in custody in connection with the slayings.

That information is part of the ongoing investigation, Fry responded, saying he couldn't confirm that Kohberger made such a statement.

Later asked by NBC News' Dana Griffin if he was "100 percent" confident that Kohberger was the only suspect in the killings, Fry said he was, "without a doubt." He added that the public will better understand this once more details are released.

NewsNation reporter Nancy Loo asked Fry in a separate interview whether Moscow police actively investigated all tips concerning other potential suspects.

"We looked at everybody that we believed was involved or not involved in any way that knew our victims, so we were real active in that.... It's as important to rule people out than it is to keep them in the investigation," Fry said.

The focus now is solely on Kohberger and the events leading up to the killings, Fry added.

Moscow Police Captain Anthony Dahlinger told the Associated Press on Saturday that "we believe we've got our man."

On Monday, Dahlinger told Newsweek that his department believes "the person we have in custody is the one responsible for all four of these murders."

Moscow police also cited Idaho law when asked certain questions about the investigation, including what led them and assisting law enforcement agencies to Kohberger—as well as inquiries about possible motives.

"The Idaho Supreme Court dictates that probable cause affidavits remain sealed until the arrest warrant is returned to the court," the department said in a news release. "As such, the factual basis of this case will remain sealed until an initial appearance is made in an Idaho court. No additional information can be provided in this case until court files and records are released."

Joseph Giacalone, a retired New York Police Department sergeant and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Newsweek that police often don't give out all details during an investigation for multiple reasons. They may want to put people and the affected community at ease, for instance, or not "spook" the suspect in custody.

"If you're going to get an arrest warrant, you have to have probable cause," Giacalone said. "All the things that lead to an arrest, [Moscow police] seem to have it."

He also mentioned Fry's demeanor in the days leading up to Friday's press conference, saying he looked more relaxed, as evidenced by his leaning back in his chair.

"He didn't look like a man who was worried," Giacalone said. "That meant to me they were pretty much closing in on somebody."

Moscow police said they have received over 400 more tips since Kohberger's arrest, some in relation to his past and what he was like as a friend and classmate.

Not all tips constitute evidence, Giacalone said, but they can be used to better understand a suspect and establish a relationship between an individual and an incident.

Asked if he believes Kohberger acted alone, Giacalone said he needs more information but added that he feels comfortable with Fry's statements.

"I'm pretty OK with that and how this case was handled," he said. "I give the chief credit. He got beat up all day long, particularly on social media."

Update 01/02/23, 3:47 p.m. ET: This story was updated with a comment to Newsweek from Moscow Police Captain Anthony Dahlinger.