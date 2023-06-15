Women of Color Face Twice the Online Abuse from Incels, Study Finds

Women of color get twice the abuse online from incels as white women through a combination of racism and sexism, a study found.

The involuntary celibate community, whose members are commonly known as incels, is an online subculture of primarily young men who feel unable to secure romantic or sexual relationships with women.

The most common misogynistic term they used on the website incel.is was "foid," which is short for "femoid" or "female android," said Michael Halpin, who authored the study.

It found 960,487 instances where misogynistic language was used by active online incels and 33,336 cases of racist misogyny over a roughly three-and-a-half-year period.

Halpin, of Dalhousie University, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, told Newsweek: "This term is a real hallmark of the incel community. In our dataset, incels use just this one term more than 250,000 times. Incels use this term to imply that women are unthinking, uncaring, machines. So it's a way to dehumanize women who are not interested in them.

"In our research, we have seen this term connected with violence and hatred many times, for example: 'All foids should die' or 'I hate foids'."

Misogynists and incels have committed terrorist acts and mass shootings across North America, including the 2014 Isla Vista killings in California and the 2018 Toronto van attack in Canada.

Elliot Rodger, the son of a Hollywood director, stabbed three people to death in his apartment before shooting dead three more victims in Isla Vista. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head following a police chase.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Rodger complained of his loneliness and rejection by women and outlined his plan to kill those he believed spurned him.

Alek Minassian shared a message on social media where he praised Rodger and cited an "incel rebellion" before he rented a van that he drove into pedestrians in Toronto. Ten people were killed and 16 were seriously injured before Minassian was taken into custody. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The emerging threat of incel terrorism has led officials to investigate the movement and whether it poses a serious risk.

A January 2020 Texas domestic terrorism threat assessment said incels are "an emerging domestic terrorism threat as current adherents demonstrate marked acts or threats of violence in furtherance of their social grievance."

Racist Tropes

The incel movement relishes in describing women in misogynistic and, in some cases, racist terms.

Women of color get worse treatment online because they are "doubly denigrated through a combination of racism and sexism," Halpin said.

He continued: "Incels refer to women of color with a number of racist terms. Incels see these women as interchangeable, homogenous, and sexually available to all or most white men.

"They see these women as pursuing white men because of white privilege and the dominance of white beauty standards, but they also argue that such women pursue white men for instrumental reasons, such as immigrating to a Western country.

"Incels suggest Black women are masculine, but are also hypersexualized, which is very consistent with racist tropes about Black women."

All posts were collected from the discussion board "Inceldom Discussion" between November 8, 2017, and April 16, 2021, when incels.is had 13,700 registered members who produced nearly 6 million comments and spent more than 54,000 days on the website.

Halpin concluded there were no weak associations between users' posting frequency and participation in misogyny, suggesting that those people arrive as misogynists rather than becoming that way after a time on the site.

Incels And The 'Manosphere'

Halpin said that while incels show little respect towards women, they are also critical of other misogynistic, male-dominated communities known as the "manosphere."

He told Newsweek: "By and large, incels are critical of other manosphere communities.

"They are particularly hostile to pick-up artists and self-improvement communities, which they think take advantage of men by selling them on the false promise that if they do certain things they will get a relationship.

"They think that many of the people in the self-improvement community are 'grifters,' who are trying to make money off of vulnerable men."

But Halpin noted incels are divided on controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is under house arrest in Romania amid allegations he coerced six women into producing pornography. He is also accused of rape after he allegedly assaulted a woman in March 2022. Tate denies the charges.

Halpin said: "Many incels see him as another manosphere grifter who is taking advantage of men. They also mock his body quite a bit, referring to him as a 'chinlet' (someone with weak or no chin) and making fun of him for being bald.

"They also see a clear divide between Tate and themselves, as they see themselves as unable to have sexual/romantic relationships, and sex is a big focus on Tate and his brand. They did not see him as the 'incel king,' as he is sometimes called, as much of Tate's focus is about having relationships with women and incels don't think that is possible for them."

Halpin continued: "Other incels celebrate Tate. They see him as funny, and they think that he is putting ideas that are popular in the incel community (e.g., feminism is evil) into the mainstream, and, in this sense, is very helpful for the incel community."

Challenging Their Ideology

The study said the findings are relevant to policy proposals that address hostile online communities and proposed a strategy of agreeing, refuting, correcting, and challenging.

It said while agreeing with any incel claim might appear counterproductive, it establishes a framework for dialogue and disrupts their claims of private knowledge. An example is acknowledging that lookism is a form of social prejudice.

Halpin suggests refuting incels' justification for their hatred of women, and that while being unable to have a relationship is difficult, it does not legitimate their misogyny.

He added correcting claims that are based on accurate knowledge but are interpreted incorrectly—for instance, that an increasing number of men report being single but that they are wrong in that this is an exclusively male problem.

Finally, Halpin suggests challenging incels' incorrect claims, and that while they cite studies, men in the forums often ignore counterclaims or cherry-pick examples. He suggests engaging with false claims by using a resource like Google's Fact Check to engage with wrong information.