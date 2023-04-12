Indiana Recycling Plant Inferno Sparks Health Hazard Fears

A large fire at an industrial site in Richmond, Indiana, that broke out on Tuesday has prompted evacuations within a half-mile radius over concerns about the health risks the "toxic" smoke may pose to residents.

An estimated 2,000 people have been told to leave their homes—roughly 6 percent of the city's population. Those outside of the evacuation zone have been urged to shelter in place.

The industrial blaze is the latest of several recent incidents in the region, stoking concern about the potential impact of harmful pollution on the surrounding population and the local environment.

Richmond's mayor, Dave Snow, told the Associated Press that the inferno had occurred at the site of a former factory, which of late had been used to store plastics among other things for recycling or resale. On Twitter, he described it as a "dangerous" and "serious, large-scale" blaze.

A fire engine belonging to the Richmond, Indiana, Fire Department. Fire crews in the city have contained a large blaze at an industrial plant, but they have warned it will continue "for a few days." City of Richmond

Richmond Fire Chief Tim Brown told Fox59 News that the fire was "fully loaded with unknown types of plastics," while Steve Jones, an Indiana State Fire Marshall, said the smoke was "definitely toxic" and that the fire was "going to burn for a few days."

Smoke from plastics can be especially harmful, causing severe irritation to the eyes, nose and lungs—and can cause long-term effects. Combustion can release toxic gases and contaminants, including dioxins and furans, which are "persistent" pollutants that can cause lasting damage to humans and the environment.

City officials said the evacuation order would remain in place while it awaits the results of testing by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM). Snow wrote on Twitter that operations to combat the fire would continue through the night.

Newsweek reached out to the EPA and IDEM via email for comment on Wednesday.

Footage of a massive industrial fire in the city of Richmond, Indiana, located west of Dayton. Winds reportedly began carrying the smoke into Ohio around 4 p.m. Tuesday https://t.co/jJsqyzA9BG pic.twitter.com/2SSWyQLe1C — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) April 11, 2023

In an update at 11:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said that the fire was "under control and not expected to spread," but added: "Because of the nature of the fire and the fuel it is burning, it is expected to continue burning and producing smoke, soot, and ash for several more days."

Snow said that the fire had been contained by fire crews on three sides of the industrial property as of 6:44 p.m. ET, and that they were working to secure the eastern side of the site, which borders NW 5th Street.

Richmond sits on the border between Indiana and Ohio, to the east of Indianapolis and to the west of Dayton. The plume of thick, black smoke is visible for miles around, being spotted in Muncie, Indiana—some 35 miles away—and a westerly wind has pushed it into Ohio.

WRTV reported that debris had fallen approximately 10 miles from the blaze in New Paris, Ohio, while the National Weather Service in Indianapolis revealed that smoke from the fire was visible in both radar and satellite imaging, pushing as far west as West Manchester, Ohio.

Newsweek also approached the Ohio EPA and the Ohio EMA via email for comment on Wednesday.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, however city officials noted that safety concerns had previously been raised about the facility.

"They were under a city order to clean up and remediate that site," Snow told AP. "We knew that was a fire hazard the way they were storing materials."

His words were echoed by Brown, who told Fox59 that the owner of the facility had received a safety citation before the fire had broken out concerning the stacking of plastics. "He has been warned several times," Brown said, adding: "We were aware of the situation we were dealing with."

Brown expressed frustration, suggesting that the fire could have been preventable. He said the fire department know "it wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when this was going to happen."

The fire in Richmond comes just over two months after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, caused a toxic spill and a large fire. In that incident, emergency responders executed a controlled burn of five cars containing vinyl chloride—a chemical used in the manufacture of plastics—venting noxious gases and dioxins into the atmosphere, over fears they might explode.

Later the same month, an explosion at an industrial plant in Bedford, Ohio left one worker dead and dozens injured, sending molten metal and debris flying over nearby buildings.