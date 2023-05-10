Indiana Woman Dies After Vicious Dog Attack: Police

An Indiana woman was killed and her son hospitalized after being mauled by a dog, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were alerted to reports of an aggressive animal on Forsythia Drive at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a neighbor who said someone had been attacked by a dog at a nearby home, according to Fox59. Police made their way into the home, and they found a woman on the ground inside the nearby garage.

There were 81 fatal dog attacks across the U.S. in 2021, with 17 being registered in the Midwest, according to DogsBite.org. This was a noticeable increase in such deaths from the year before, when there were 62 fatal dog attacks, with 18 registered in the Midwest.

IMPD major Mike Leepper told the network that police tried to get inside the garage but were unable to because there was an aggressive dog. Leepper added that officers then needed to "destroy" the animal, although its breed was not mentioned.

Emergency services were called, and the woman was later pronounced dead. Her son was located nearby and was found to have also been bitten. Fox59 reported the boy was taken to a local level 1 trauma center and was said to be in a "good" condition.

Leepper said there were several other animals in the home, including three dogs, and that officers were trying to gain access to them.

An investigation found the dogs did not come from outside the home, though officers did not tell Fox59 what the woman's relationship to them was. Her identity was not released.

There are several signs that people can look out for that might show whether a dog intends to attack, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Any dog can bite, especially when they are scared, nervous, eating, or protecting puppies or their toys. The CDC stated that children are the most-common victims of dog bites and that people should always supervise kids around canines, even familiar pets.

It added the following advice for people who are approached by an unfamiliar dog, which includes:

Stay still and be calm.

Avoid direct eye contact with the dog.

Do not panic, make loud noises, or run.

Say "no" or "go home" in a firm, deep voice, and stand with the side of your body facing the dog.

Slowly raise your hands to your neck with your elbows in, and wait for the dog to pass or slowly back away.

Newsweek has contacted the IMPD for comment via email.