Internet in Awe of Woman Who Accidently Taught Her Cat To Tell the Time

A cat named Chuck has gone viral after his owner revealed on social media that he is seemingly able to tell the time, with a video that displays the feline's surprising ability.

In the video shared on TikTok on Saturday by the cat's owner under the username Donna.aka.donna, Chuck can be seen staring at a clock counting down to midday, waiting for the exact time his automatic food dispenser goes off, which is set for 12 p.m. every day. It appears to show him using his tail to count down the seconds

The post comes with a caption that explains: "I think we accidentally taught our cat how to tell time?"

This is followed by: "Tik tok said the cat."

According to cat wellness blog, Senior Cat Wellness, cats have circadian rhythms, and this 24-hour sleep-wake cycle enables them to determine the time of day through sunlight and darkness.

The website states: "Cats can also memorize patterns associated with time. Internal cues will be back-chained, meaning that a sequence of events must happen in the right order for it to be the correct time."

Felines also know what time to expect you back home when you go to work.

"Your cat will have memorized certain cues that precede your arrival. For example, you may have neighbors that arrive 15 minutes before you. The cat will hear them come home and know that you will arrive home before too long," according to the website.

The video of Chuck quickly gained popularity and has so far received more than 7.6 million views and 965,700 likes.

User Annette zaragoza commented: "You can see him countdown with his tail."

"Poor cat, to know the horrors of time," wrote Ihazaflavour?, while Baylie added, "If he can tell time he can help pay rent!"

Drinksbywild wrote: "First step telling time, second step world domination."

Mia Elisabeth provided a possible explanation for Chuck's apparent ability, writing: "He can't tell time technically but it definitely looks like he's got really good pattern recognition skills."

And Natalie wrote: "Cats actually do operate on strict schedules after a while and will get upset if it's disturbed."

Sarcasm added: "My alarm goes off at 5:30 am. My cat wakes me up at 5:28 every day."

Newsweek has reached out to Donna.aka.donna for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

