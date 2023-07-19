Heartwarming

Internet Not Prepared for Rescue Dog's Reaction to Owner's Pregnancy Bump

By
Heartwarming Dogs Bali Pregnant Pregnant Woman

A rescue dog has melted hearts online after a video of the animal cuddling her owner's baby bump went viral.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Saturday by the pregnant woman, under the username @liiivvvvy. In it, the dog, which was rescued from the streets in Bali alongside her sibling, can be seen rubbing her head against her owner's stomach, as if she were trying to feel the baby inside.

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that reads: "I'm 18 weeks pregnant and my dog is cuddling my stomach." It is followed by: "I will never recover."

dog hugging baby bump melts hearts
A dog hugging a baby bump. A video of a canine cuddling her pregnant owner's abdomen has melted hearts on social media. Getty Images

The American Kennel Club says that dogs can actually tell when you're pregnant. That's because they have a heightened sense of smell, which allows them to sniff out other conditions from cancer and seizures to even stress, research has shown. Dogs can also pick up physical hints, such as your body changing, and your stomach getting bigger, as well as emotional clues, like your feelings and mood.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from all over TikTok. It has so far received almost 550,000 views and 80,000 likes on the platform.

@liiivvvvy

I will never recover 😭😭😭😭 #bali #dog #fyp #dogsoftiktok #pregnant #pregnantlife #dogandbaby #cute #lucu #lucutiktok #fyyy #viral

♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer

One user, dons, commented: "The best sibling." And Gpbali posted: "We don't deserve animals." 2005 added: "The dog even gave kisses." Crossleggedonthefloor joked: "I thought that was a goat."

Stef RH wrote: "My dog cuddling my tummy so early since 6 weeks!" And Nisya posted: "Babiess. the dog is also [a] baby itself." Bru bru added: "Mine just like to lay right on top of mine. I wonder if they even know bc [because] they don't know how to be gentle."

Another user, She/Hulk! commented: "My dog just does parkour on me, she's about 5 lbs and I'm 36 weeks." And Elise posted: "My dog is broken. I made him touch my tummy while the baby was kicking and he didn't care."

User __ann50 wrote: "I was pregnant for a short 8 weeks, my dog still comes to my stomach and listens." And Donna Rae posted: "If my dog sees my bare belly, she runs over to give our baby as many kisses as possible. I'm due August 1st, she's excited to meet her baby." Nope added: "Gosh what a moment cherish it."

Newsweek reached out to @liiivvvvy for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC