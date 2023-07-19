Internet Not Prepared for Rescue Dog's Reaction to Owner's Pregnancy Bump

A rescue dog has melted hearts online after a video of the animal cuddling her owner's baby bump went viral.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Saturday by the pregnant woman, under the username @liiivvvvy. In it, the dog, which was rescued from the streets in Bali alongside her sibling, can be seen rubbing her head against her owner's stomach, as if she were trying to feel the baby inside.

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that reads: "I'm 18 weeks pregnant and my dog is cuddling my stomach." It is followed by: "I will never recover."

A dog hugging a baby bump. A video of a canine cuddling her pregnant owner's abdomen has melted hearts on social media. Getty Images

The American Kennel Club says that dogs can actually tell when you're pregnant. That's because they have a heightened sense of smell, which allows them to sniff out other conditions from cancer and seizures to even stress, research has shown. Dogs can also pick up physical hints, such as your body changing, and your stomach getting bigger, as well as emotional clues, like your feelings and mood.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from all over TikTok. It has so far received almost 550,000 views and 80,000 likes on the platform.

One user, dons, commented: "The best sibling." And Gpbali posted: "We don't deserve animals." 2005 added: "The dog even gave kisses." Crossleggedonthefloor joked: "I thought that was a goat."

Stef RH wrote: "My dog cuddling my tummy so early since 6 weeks!" And Nisya posted: "Babiess. the dog is also [a] baby itself." Bru bru added: "Mine just like to lay right on top of mine. I wonder if they even know bc [because] they don't know how to be gentle."

Another user, She/Hulk! commented: "My dog just does parkour on me, she's about 5 lbs and I'm 36 weeks." And Elise posted: "My dog is broken. I made him touch my tummy while the baby was kicking and he didn't care."

User __ann50 wrote: "I was pregnant for a short 8 weeks, my dog still comes to my stomach and listens." And Donna Rae posted: "If my dog sees my bare belly, she runs over to give our baby as many kisses as possible. I'm due August 1st, she's excited to meet her baby." Nope added: "Gosh what a moment cherish it."

Newsweek reached out to @liiivvvvy for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

