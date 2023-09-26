Heartwarming

Internet Obsessed as Man Converts Under-the-Stairs Into Bedroom for His Dog

By
Heartwarming Dogs Golden Retriever Dads TikTok

A dog owner has delighted the internet after a clip of him building his golden retriever his very own home went viral on social media this month.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok by the man's daughter, under the username Kaitlynwitthar35, he can be seen taking his dog's measurements to craft him the perfect private space in the closet underneath the stairs.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "Pov: my dad thinks our dog needs his own house so he attempts to turn the downstairs closet into one..."

dad building dog home melts hearts
Stock image of a golden retriever on a couch. A TikTok dad has melted hearts online after building a home for his dog. Getty Images

The post shows the dad hard at work, making a hole in the wall and fitting out golden retriever Bentley's new retreat, while the dog looks puzzled by the frenzy of activity.

An update posted later by the woman shows the finished product which features a TV and a spacious couch for Bentley so he can chill in the privacy of his own home.

The elegant doorway to his new home has lamps on either side.

The dad's talent for do-it-yourself is not unusual. According to Statista, about 26 percent of people are interested in DIY and crafts. The most popular hobbies recorded in 2023 include cooking and baking in first place with about 40 percent of the survey respondents engaging in these activities.

Next on the list is reading, with 36 percent of respondents engaging in this hobby, followed by pets, video gaming, outdoor activities, traveling, gardening, and doing sports.

@kaitlynwitthar35

stay tuned for updates🫣

♬ The Home Depot Beat - The Home Depot

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 25.7 million views and 2.4 million likes on the platform.

One user, DelLoboHomo, commented: "Probably watching lots of Teddy Tuesday videos." And chelseas1012 said: "The dad that never wanted a dog." bruh added: "same dad who just said 'WE ARE NOT KEEPING IT' two months ago."

Kierra wrote: "This is what dads do after saying they don't want the dog." And Olive said: "The way he measured the dog is killing me." Jack Marble added: "This is how I'm tryna be when I'm older."

Newsweek reached out to Kaitlynwitthar35 for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC