Internet in Stitches As Dog Pretends He Can't Walk So Owner Carries Him

A lazy Maltipoo has left the Internet in stitches after a video of him pretending to be unable to walk so he can get carried downstairs like a baby went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok in August by his owner under the username Oakleyofla, Oakley can be seen lying in bed, wrapped around a warm duvet, pretending to be unable to walk, tricking his dad into carrying him downstairs in his arms for his morning needs.

The clip comes with a caption that reads: "Every day I pretend my legs don't work so daddy carries me like a baby to go pee pee." This was followed by: "Anyone else?"

If you own a dog, you know pooches smart enough to trick their humans into thinking they are sick just to get that extra bit of attention. Dogs are pretty smart and have mental abilities close to a human child aged 2 to 2.5 years, according to the American Psychological Association.

Its website explains that the intelligence of various types of dogs does differ and the dog's breed determines some of these differences. Moreover, there are three types of dog intelligence: instinctive, which is what the dog is bred to do, adaptive, how well the dog learns from its environment to solve problems, and working and obedience, which is the equivalent of school learning for children.

Dogs are so clever that they can learn up to 250 human words and can learn to count up to four or five. Dogs also have a basic understanding of arithmetic and are able to spot errors in simple computations, like 1+1=1 or 1+1=3, the APA states.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 327,800 views and 21,700 likes on the platform.

One user, remmusbutterz, commented: "My Shih Tzu does this. every morning I negotiate legs that move with her and potty expeditiously & I lose."

User missjoyyyyyy said: "My dog does the same thing... whenever we tell him to go downstairs he rolls over and wants us to carry him." Ashleigh Robins added: "Omg I have an Oakley who does exactly the same [with] the little fibbers."

