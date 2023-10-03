Funny

Internet in Stitches As Dog Pretends He Can't Walk So Owner Carries Him

By
Funny Dogs TikTok Pets Life

A lazy Maltipoo has left the Internet in stitches after a video of him pretending to be unable to walk so he can get carried downstairs like a baby went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok in August by his owner under the username Oakleyofla, Oakley can be seen lying in bed, wrapped around a warm duvet, pretending to be unable to walk, tricking his dad into carrying him downstairs in his arms for his morning needs.

The clip comes with a caption that reads: "Every day I pretend my legs don't work so daddy carries me like a baby to go pee pee." This was followed by: "Anyone else?"

lazy dog pretends he can't walk
Stock image of a Maltipoo. A small dog has left the Internet in stitches after getting caught pretending not to be able to walk so his daddy can carry him downstairs every morning. Getty Images

If you own a dog, you know pooches smart enough to trick their humans into thinking they are sick just to get that extra bit of attention. Dogs are pretty smart and have mental abilities close to a human child aged 2 to 2.5 years, according to the American Psychological Association.

Its website explains that the intelligence of various types of dogs does differ and the dog's breed determines some of these differences. Moreover, there are three types of dog intelligence: instinctive, which is what the dog is bred to do, adaptive, how well the dog learns from its environment to solve problems, and working and obedience, which is the equivalent of school learning for children.

Dogs are so clever that they can learn up to 250 human words and can learn to count up to four or five. Dogs also have a basic understanding of arithmetic and are able to spot errors in simple computations, like 1+1=1 or 1+1=3, the APA states.

@oakleyofla

Anyone else? #maltipoo #maltipoosoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #puppy #puppies #dog #tiktokdogs #spoiledpets #petsoftiktok #petstory

♬ Seven (feat. Latto) - Clean Ver. - Jung Kook & Latto

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 327,800 views and 21,700 likes on the platform.

One user, remmusbutterz, commented: "My Shih Tzu does this. every morning I negotiate legs that move with her and potty expeditiously & I lose."

User missjoyyyyyy said: "My dog does the same thing... whenever we tell him to go downstairs he rolls over and wants us to carry him." Ashleigh Robins added: "Omg I have an Oakley who does exactly the same [with] the little fibbers."

Newsweek reached out to Oakleyofla for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC