Stock firm Sets Up Fund to Bet on the Downfall of "Woke" Companies

Tuttle Capital Management, a U.S.-based investment advisory firm, has launched an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that it says will invest in companies that "meet its politically conservative or politically neutral criteria."

The firm will also aim to short positions in U.S. listed companies that it determines to be following "woke" policies, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"My goal is I want to sell more of the product at a higher price. Boom, done," Matthew Tuttle, the chief executive of the firm, told Newsweek in an interview. "Those companies should outperform companies that don't do that. So we decided to create an investment product around that."

The increasing political polarization in the United States has led some fund managers to pursue strategies that offer investors products that adhere to their political values. There has been a rise of such products by some conservatives over the last few years including Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's Strive Asset Management which was created in 2022 and now manages assets worth more than $1 billion, according to Business Insider.

But there is also a suggestion that not all such platforms are successful. Last month, 2nd Vote Funds shut two of its ETFs after it struggled to bring in assets to continue operations, according to the Financial Times. The fund appears to have ceased operations.

Tuttle's fund will filter out companies that exhibit "woke" policies and those with high scores in environmental, social and governance, ESG, and investment approaches, its SEC filing showed.

The CEO said that the firm is also creating a separately managed account that's politically neutral.

"Companies that are totally neutral, not involved in any way, shape, or form, just tunnel vision, we make this product, we sell this product, not interested in all this other stuff, right or left doesn't matter," he said.

Asked how he will define a woke company, Tuttle said he recalls what a Supreme Court Justice (presumably Potter Stewart) once said: "'I don't know how to define pornography, but I know it when I see it?' Unfortunately, it's a lot like that."

He argued that he will aim to look at more than just ESG scores to determine whether a company is woke or makes decisions that alienate customers and shareholders.

The ETF plans to launch in about 75 days, Tuttle said.

While some firms go into this business with some money, he wasn't sure how much he will raise for his ETFs.

"They'll come out, and it'll be what it'll be," he said. "We try to come up with concepts that I think have really good use cases and will be popular. Sometimes you're wrong. So just no way to know."