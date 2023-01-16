Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing

Ivana Trump left behind around $1 million for the nanny who raised her daughter Ivanka Trump and sons Eric Trump and Donald Jr. Trump, excluding her ex-husband former President Donald Trump from her will.

Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trump family for decades, received a Florida condo that is estimated to be worth over $1 million, Forbes reported citing probate documents. Ivana left behind assets worth a total of $34 million.

Ivana, who died in July at the age of 73, wrote about Curry in her 2017 book Raising Trump and said that she started as a nanny "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy." Curry reportedly taught the Trump kids prayers that Ivana didn't know in English.

"I can't say that religion plays a large role in my life now," Ivana wrote in her book, according to Forbes. "But I'm glad the children grew up talking to God."

The former nanny's residential address is at a middle-class apartment building in Queens, according to the probate documents, but it is not clear whether or not she still lives there. Curry is also expected to receive Ivana's dog, a Yorkshire named Tiger Trump.

The Trump family seemed to have thought greatly of Curry, who later worked as Ivana's assistant for years. Eric Trump said in his mother's book that he thought of Curry as his "second mother" and recalled the time they spent together in her native Ireland.

"She's raised me since I was a baby, and we are incredibly close—inseparable. I love her immensely. She's a big, and very important, part of our family," he said in the book, according to The Federalist.

Ivana died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan house, according to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner who ruled that her death was accidental. First responders found her unresponsive at the bottom of a staircase at her house and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police, according to ABC News.

The police were investigating whether or not she might have sustained her fatal injuries after falling down a staircase, the Associated Press reported at the time, citing two sources familiar with the matter. It was unclear whether Trump had heart issues that could have caused the fall, or whether the cardiac arrest report was related to her death.

Ivana's funeral was held at Manhattan's St. Vincent Ferrer Church on July 20 where her family and ex-husband mourned her death.

Trump at the time took to Truth Social to express his sadness over the death of his ex-wife.

"A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life," he wrote at the time. "I will be leaving shortly for the funeral service of Ivana. She will be laid to rest today. This will not be easy."

Meanwhile, Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. praised their mother's character and mentioned the positive influence she had on them.

"She had brains; she had beauty. She was the embodiment of the American dream... she was a force of nature, could beat any man down the slopes, any woman on the runway," Eric Trump said during the service, according to a Mail Online report.

"She ruled the three of us [kids] with an iron fist but also a heart of gold," he said.

