Ivanka Trump Breaks Social Media Silence Since Trump Indictment Prediction

Ivanka Trump recently broke her social media silence to wish her youngest son a happy birthday as her father faces a possible indictment in the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into a hush money payment.

It was her first post since Donald Trump announced last week he was expecting to be arrested in the probe.

It was her first post since her father announced that he was expecting to be arrested in the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into a hush money payment allegedly made to former adult actress star Stormy Daniels, who says she and Trump had an affair. On Instagram, Ivanka wished her son Theo a happy seventh birthday.

"Happy 7th Birthday to our sweet Theo! You bring so much joy and love into our lives every day with your kind, positive, and energetic spirit. I love you to the moon and back again!" she captioned a carousel of photos featuring her youngest child and family. "May this year bring you laughter, love, adventure and many more trips to the skate park!"

Ivanka has three children with husband Jared Kushner: Arabella, Joseph and Theo.

Her previous post on Instagram showed her praying at Israel's Western Wall on March 17, a day before Donald Trump said that his arrest was imminent.

"THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Despite the former president's prediction and his call for his supporters to protest his arrest, no charges have been brought so far in the case overseen by DA Alvin Bragg. The grand jury reconvened Monday and could vote to indict the senior Trump as early as this week. But the timing remains unknown, especially because of Manhattan's unpredictable grand jury process.

Investigators have been probing the matter for nearly five years, trying to determine if Donald Trump authorized the payment through his then-lawyer Michael Cohen during his 2016 presidential campaign. If charged, he would be the first former president to be indicted in U.S. history.

With 7.5 million followers, Ivanka frequently posts photos of herself and her children on Instagram. Last month, she posted six times, including a birthday montage for her late mother, Ivana Trump, and two posts on Valentine's Day.

On Monday, Ivanka also made several Instagram Stories, sharing other photos of her son.

The eldest Trump daughter was a senior adviser in her father's administration, but she has said she has no plans to be involved in her father's third bid for the White House. Asked about his 2024 presidential campaign, Ivanka said, "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

Ivanka has also sought to separate herself from her father and brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, in a separate legal case: a lawsuit filed by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. The civil fraud case involves the Trump Organization, and Ivanka's attorney filed a letter asking the judge to differentiate her from the other Trumps in terms of her role in the company.

In a move that legal experts saw as shifting the blame onto her brothers, her lawyer argued, "Other individuals were responsible for those tasks." He was referring to creating, preparing, reviewing or certifying her father's financial statements.