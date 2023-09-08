Jack Russell Puppy Showing Horse Who Is 'In Charge' Viewed by Over 12M

Size clearly doesn't matter when it comes to leading the way for this Jack Russell, in a video with over 12 million views on TikTok.

The hilarious clip shared by @antpant11 shows a tiny puppy take over the reins by grabbing the rope attached the horse's bridle. Surprisingly, the horse, who is almost four times bigger than the canine, proceeds on the walk and doesn't bat an eyelid.

The video is captioned, "Aunty's new pup thinks she's in charge now," and has received more than 12 million views and over 1.1 million likes.

The breed stands 13 to 14 inches tall and weighs 13 to 17 pounds. But, in this case, the canine in the video is a puppy, so he may be no taller than 10 to 12 inches.

The horse's breed is unknown, but the average height can range from 56 to 76 inches tall, according to Hidez, an Australian equine store.

It isn't unusual for Jack Russells to live on a farm, because they are a breed of working terriers. They are well suited to a ranch as they are great hunters for rodents. So it may not surprise many viewers that this puppy has instantly made himself at home when visiting a family member's farm.

The Jack Russell Terrier Club of America (JRTCA) says the courageous canines require firm, consistent and responsible handing as their intelligence and determination can sometimes be abandoned, which could lead to a fatal accident.

The JRTCA warns owners never to leave their dog to roam unattended, even in the most-remote setting. This is because the fearless breed will go to ground at every given opportunity to search for a quarry.

Over 3,500 internet users have commented on the post, with one receiving more than 11,000 likes: "Just a Jack Russell doing Jack Russell things."

"The horse is like 'well alright,'" read another.

One user posted: "The horse just letting itself get bossed around by a teeny tiny dog."

"Hey he just wanted to take him for a walk," wrote another.

