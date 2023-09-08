Funny

Jack Russell Puppy Showing Horse Who Is 'In Charge' Viewed by Over 12M

By
Funny Viral Video TikTok Horse

Size clearly doesn't matter when it comes to leading the way for this Jack Russell, in a video with over 12 million views on TikTok.

The hilarious clip shared by @antpant11 shows a tiny puppy take over the reins by grabbing the rope attached the horse's bridle. Surprisingly, the horse, who is almost four times bigger than the canine, proceeds on the walk and doesn't bat an eyelid.

The video is captioned, "Aunty's new pup thinks she's in charge now," and has received more than 12 million views and over 1.1 million likes.

Dog on straw
A Jack Russell sitting on a straw bale in a field. The moment a puppy of the same breed takes a horse for a walk has racked up millions of views on TikTok. alexei_tm/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The breed stands 13 to 14 inches tall and weighs 13 to 17 pounds. But, in this case, the canine in the video is a puppy, so he may be no taller than 10 to 12 inches.

The horse's breed is unknown, but the average height can range from 56 to 76 inches tall, according to Hidez, an Australian equine store.

It isn't unusual for Jack Russells to live on a farm, because they are a breed of working terriers. They are well suited to a ranch as they are great hunters for rodents. So it may not surprise many viewers that this puppy has instantly made himself at home when visiting a family member's farm.

@antpant11

Aunty’s new pup thinks she’s in charge now #dogsoftiktok #horse #nz #equine #dog

♬ original sound - antpant

The Jack Russell Terrier Club of America (JRTCA) says the courageous canines require firm, consistent and responsible handing as their intelligence and determination can sometimes be abandoned, which could lead to a fatal accident.

The JRTCA warns owners never to leave their dog to roam unattended, even in the most-remote setting. This is because the fearless breed will go to ground at every given opportunity to search for a quarry.

Over 3,500 internet users have commented on the post, with one receiving more than 11,000 likes: "Just a Jack Russell doing Jack Russell things."

"The horse is like 'well alright,'" read another.

One user posted: "The horse just letting itself get bossed around by a teeny tiny dog."

"Hey he just wanted to take him for a walk," wrote another.

This isn't the first time Newsweek has reported about the breed, with one Jack Russell caught on camera hunting for crabs in April. We also shared an article in July about a pup named Fred. He left the internet in stitches as he kicked his owner hiding underneath a blanket. In the same month, one owner showed her dog who is boss by enforcing a time-out rule, and her dog's reaction was "priceless".

Newsweek reached out to @antpant11 for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC