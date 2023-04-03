Jackson Mahomes Resurfaces on Social Media Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson, has broken his social media silence after a number of weeks of inactivity following allegations of sexual assault against him.

The 22-year-old social media influencer, with more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok alone, had taken a break from influencing social media during March until he supported his mom, who had posted about the upcoming NFL Draft.

The brother of the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had been vilified on social media after he embroiled himself in the post Super Bowl celebrations, with many saying that he was trying to muscle in on Patrick's spotlight.

With the sixth draft since her son came into the NFL with the Chiefs, Randi Mahomes has reached out to moms of future football stars before the big day on April 28, when their professional future is decided.

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 Getty Images

The Mahomes brothers' mother tweeted: "Looking forward to meeting all the NFL moms at the draft and building relationships. Any mom with questions about this don't hesitate to reach out."

Jackson liked the tweet as he showed his support and it is the first time since February 24, which is the day before the allegations were made, that he has interacted with anything on social media.

The incident involved Jackson with a 40-year-old woman and is said to have taken place on February 25 at Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, 12 miles south of Kansas City, near the Missouri border.

The 40-year-old, named as Aspen Vaughn, claimed that Mahomes forcibly kissed her on a couple of occasions. She has a video of the alleged incidents, which she said took place on February 25.

Vaughn spoke out about the incidents to the Kansas City Star, telling the media outlet: "He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere. And I'm telling him, pushing him off saying, 'What are you doing?'

"Then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

Vaughn said that she told Mahomes: "It's disgusting. Like you're a child and he was trying to say, 'We should be a power couple,' and I'm like, 'Clearly you're out of your mind right now.'"

Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes meet Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 Getty Images

Newsweek contacted Brandan Davies, the lawyer representing Mahomes, for further comment about the allegations, and he said in a statement that the interactions need to be taken in "the proper context," and that Jackson fully denies the allegations against him.

Davies said: "We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson.

"Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context.

"We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

