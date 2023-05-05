Jackson Mahomes Said He's 'Losing Friends' in Latest Video Before Arrest

Quoting Drake, Jackson Mahomes said he was "losing friends" in his latest TikTok video posted before he was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

The brother of Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jackson Mahomes was accused of "forcibly" trying to kiss a restaurant owner on February 25, 2023. He was put under police investigation in the following weeks, and he was trolled online after the alleged victim went public with her accusations.

He was eventually arrested in early May after CCTV footage of the incident went viral online. Police in Overland Park, a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri, confirmed to Newsweek that Mahomes, 22, was arrested at 7 a.m. local time on Wednesday, May 3. Court records show he was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery.

Jackson Mahomes (pictured center with brother Patrick, right) quoted some Drake lyrics in his final TikTok video before his arrest. He was arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery. Jay Biggerstaff / Karwai Tang/Getty Images / WireImage

The influencer and brother of the Super Bowl MVP hasn't updated his social media channels since the middle of April, but he had spoken out previously about receiving "more hate" online.

At the time of writing, his last post on TikTok, pre-arrest, was of himself lip-syncing to a Drake track.

"I been losing friends and finding peace. But honestly that sounds like a fair trade to me," Jackson Mahomes sings to the camera. The song he uses is Drake's "Fair Trade," featuring Travis Scott, taken from his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy. According to popular lyrics interpretation site, Genius.com, the song is about ditching fake friend and finding your life is better without them.

While the post went up in mid-April, TikTok users flooded the comments section of the video in the hours that followed his arrest.

"Bro got locked up," one user wrote. "Alexa... play 'Locked Up' by Akon," another suggested. Many of the comments were references to Jackson Mahomes' arrest, while others noted his subsequent release on bail. His bail at the Johnson Detention Center was set at a $100,000 bond, according to local CBS-affiliated station KCTV.

Other comments on Jackson Mahomes' TikTok video were more acerbic references to the allegation that he attempted to "forcibly kiss" someone.

Jackson Mahomes' arrest stemmed from an accusation by the owner of Overland Park's Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge. The owner, Aspen Vaughn, alleges that Jackson Mahomes assaulted her and shoved a waiter on February 25.

She told The Kansas City Star in March that Jackson Mahomes "forcibly kissed me out of nowhere." She said she pushed him off before he allegedly "proceeded to do it two more times."

Jackson Mahomes' lawyer Brandan Davies denies any wrongdoing on his client's part, and later told Newsweek that following his arrest, the court has prohibited Jackson Mahomes and his lawyers from commenting any further.