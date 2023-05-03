News

Jackson Mahomes Arrested After Video Released of Alleged Sexual Battery

Jackson Mahomes, a social media influencer and the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery on Wednesday.

Police in Overland Park, a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri, told Newsweek that Mahomes, 22, was arrested at around 7 a.m. local time. Court records show he was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery.

He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, local CBS-affiliated station KCTV said.

Overland Park police told KCTV that Mahomes' arrest stemmed from an accusation by the owner of Overland Park's Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge. The owner, Aspen Vaughn, alleges that Mahomes assaulted her and shoved a waiter on February 25. In March, video of the incident began circulating online.

Jackson Mahomes, pictured in a booking photo, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated sexual battery. He is the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Vaughn told The Kansas City Star in March that Mahomes "forcibly kissed me out of nowhere." She said she pushed him off before he allegedly "proceeded to do it two more times."

At the time of Vaughn's comments to the Star, a lawyer representing Mahomes provided the newspaper with a statement saying his client was innocent.

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," attorney Brandan Davies said. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Following Mahomes' arrest, Davies told Newsweek that the court has prohibited Mahomes and his lawyers from commenting.

Jackson Mahomes was present for his older brother's victory at the Super Bowl on February 12. The younger Mahomes was ridiculed by some people on social media when he joined his MVP-winning sibling onstage to celebrate the win.

Jackson, who had previously maintained a regular presence on his social media accounts, had gone silent online in the weeks after the sexual misconduct allegations were made.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of the Chiefs quarterback, recently defended her brother-in-law during an Instagram Q&A in April.

"He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes—which no one ever will—you have no right to say s*** about him," she said about people who had criticized Jackson. "So it's best to just shut up."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC