Patrick Mahomes' Family Controversies Since Super Bowl Explained

Since Patrick Mahomes lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last month, it has been a roller-coaster ride for his family.

A number of controversies have engulfed the Mahomes, from the trolling of his wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, to a police investigation of his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes. Also, the star quarterback himself got some heat for looking rather dejected at an NBA game.

Since the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the NFL's showpiece event, there hasn't been much downtime for the Mahomes family—or much escape from those on social media who feel they have to comment on every aspect of the Mahomes' lives.

Here are some of the most talked-about moments involving the Mahomes family since the Super Bowl win.

Dancing in Camera Shot on Field

Jackson got attacked on social media after he was seen appearing in the background during a Patrick postgame interview on the Super Bowl field.

The younger Mahomes busted out some dance moves during the TV broadcast before checking his phone and moving away from being in the shot.

At the time, it seemed that he didn't realize he was on camera, and he soon apologized and moved out of the way. But it was too late to stop some from accusing him of crashing the QB's interview.

Dancing (Again) Onstage at Victory Parade

On his Instagram and TikTok pages, Jackson shared a video of himself joining the happiness onstage at the Chiefs' victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on February 15. He captioned the clip: "Patrick and I just vibing at the parade!"

The clip has received more than 950,000 views across social media and tens of thousands of likes. But there has been more than a handful of dissenters, who believe he shouldn't have been so prominent.

One comment read: "Bro thinks he's on the team."

Another viewer wrote: "Can Jackson get off the dam stage? He is not connected to the football team. Always in Patrick's space. It not about you Jackson. Enough is enough."

Handing Trophy to Chiefs Fan

After the Super Bowl win, the celebrations moved to the streets of Kansas City, and videos of Mahomes interacting with fans went viral on social media. One on Twitter parody account @SharonSharpeee has been watched over 11 million times.

However, there was an uproar from commenters when Mahomes handed what looked to be the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Chiefs fans.

It turned out that the trophy was an intricate copy made by a Chiefs super fan, who had given it to Mahomes before the video started. The quarterback was seen returning it, and the moment went viral.

Recently retired quarterback Tom Brady even weighed in with his take on the video, fully backing Mahomes for celebrating the win to the max.

Brady, who had seven Super Bowl wins during his 23-year career, said there was nothing wrong with the celebrations, tweeting: "Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me @PatrickMahomes."

This was liked by Mahomes' wife, and she showed her support for what had happened.

'Get a Job'

When Jackson posted a photo of himself with his mom, it seemed wholesome enough. But there was plenty of fallout as the haters began attacking him within moments of the picture being posted.

Many criticized the younger Mahomes in the comments, with one person writing: "Do something with your life." Another said: "Get a job."

Jackson is a social media influencer who has more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok alone.

Chanel Gift for 2-Year-Old Daughter

Brittany and Patrick came under fire on social media after they bought their 2-year-old daughter a Chanel purse, which is reportedly worth $4,800.

The couple shared a video of Sterling Skye opening the box with the designer gift: a mini quilted Chanel purse with baby-pink lining.

Several people hit out at the couple on Twitter, saying such a gift was a status symbol rather than something their 2-year-old daughter would recognize or want.

One person tweeted: "Ok I understand. Rich people have no concept of money and can afford all this stuff but why?! She's 2! A baby doll would've sufficed."

Another added: "She would be happier with a plastic Disney purse! Tbh, that's not even attractive, it's just for status."

Divisive Sneakers

Patrick released a new sneaker inspired by Sterling Skye turning 2 years old as part of his colorway collection with Adidas.

The sneakers are bright blue and white, and Mahomes showed them off on his social media accounts on February 20, the day of his daughter's birthday.

He wrote alongside photos of himself in his new sneakers: "For Sterling Skye. My latest colorway 'Family Time' drops today for Sterling's birthday."

But the style and coloring were not to everyone's taste. One online critic tweeted: "Worst shoes i've ever seen."

Joe Rogan 'Divorce' Comment and Clapback

The host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast taunted Brittany after she suffered trolling for what was seen as excessive celebration of her husband's successes.

Rogan suggested that she wouldn't be such a big Chiefs fan if she ever got divorced from Mahomes, whom she met at high school and dated for a decade before the pair married.

He said: "Promise they keep that same energy when you get divorced. They come after you. They come after you with that same energy."

Brittany posted a message on Twitter the following day, and it appeared to be a direct jab at Rogan: "Something about grown men talking s*** about someone's wife is real weird..."

About an hour later, she followed it with a tweet that was more general, but fans believed it was another dig at Rogan's comments.

"Actually grown ass men hating on women in general is pathetic," she wrote.

Why So Glum Watching NBA Game?

Pictures of Mahomes with his wife were shared on social media as they watched a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks last month.

ESPN tweeted that the Chiefs quarterback was focused on the finale of the Lakers and Mavericks contest, writing: "Patrick Mahomes locked into the ending of Lakers-Mavs."

But Mahomes didn't look overly enamored about being courtside as Brittany sat next to him. He appeared to be staring into the middle distance rather than concentrating on the Lakers' 3-point win over the Mavericks.

One commenter wrote: "Bruh does not wanna be there with her."

Patrick Mahomes locked into the ending of Lakers-Mavs 👋



📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/YJqDHXHCyN — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2023

Police Investigate Jackson Incident

Jackson Mahomes has been accused of forcibly kissing a restaurant owner last month, according to The Kansas City Star. Police are investigating the allegation.

Aspen Vaughn, 40, said that Mahomes did this on a couple of occasions and that she has a video of the alleged incidents. She is the owner of Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge, which is 12 miles outside of Kansas City.

A lawyer representing Mahomes, Brandan Davies, has refuted the allegations and told Newsweek that the interactions need to be taken in "the proper context."

He said in a statement: "We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson. Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context."

