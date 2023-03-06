Jackson Mahomes' Lawyer Speaks Out After Assault Allegations

The lawyer representing Jackson Mahomes has told Newsweek that "every interaction" needs to be in "proper context" as he hit out at claims against Patrick Mahomes' younger brother.

The 22-year-old brother of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, has been accused of "forcibly kissing" a bar manager on February 25.

Police are investigating the incident, with a video of the alleged kiss being shared on social media, though Mahomes has denied that he was involved in the incident with the 40-year-old female owner of Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge, 12 miles outside of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reported that Aspen Vaughn has claimed Mahomes forcibly kissed her on a couple of occasions and that she has a video of the alleged incidents.

Through his lawyer, Brandan Davies, Mahomes has once again refuted the allegations, with a new statement provided to Newsweek.

It states: "We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson.

"Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context.

"We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

Speaking to the Kansas City Star Vaughn alleged: "He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere. And I'm telling him, pushing him off saying, 'What are you doing?'

"Then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

Vaughn said that she told Mahomes: "It's disgusting. Like you're a child and he was trying to say, 'We should be a power couple,' and I'm like, 'Clearly you're out of your mind right now.'"

Newsweek has reached out to Vaughn and Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge for comment.

Mahomes is a social-media influencer with more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok alone. He posted late in February that he is a vilified character at the moment.

Mahomes has faced intense trolling on social media for his celebrations of the Chiefs' big win. There have been accusations that he's been trying to steal his brother's limelight.

