Jamie Foxx's Rep Shuts Down COVID-19 Vaccine Conspiracy Theory

A spokesperson for Jamie Foxx has shut down an unsubstantiated claim that the actor and comedian was left "paralyzed and blind" by a COVID-19 vaccine, saying it is "completely inaccurate."

In early April, it was revealed that Oscar-winning Ray star Foxx, 55, had been hospitalized after an unspecified "medical complication." Following weeks of speculation, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared in a statement that he was out of the hospital and "recuperating" but his health status remains unknown.

After TMZ reported that the screen star's relatives were spotted visiting him in a Chicago physical rehabilitation facility, on May 30 podcast host and gossip columnist A.J. Benza claimed to know exactly what happened to Foxx, citing his source as "somebody in the room."

Jamie Foxx is pictured in Los Angeles on August 10, 2022. A spokesperson for the Oscar-winning screen star has shut down an unsubstantiated claim that his illness is the result of having taken a COVID-19 vaccine. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Appearing on the Ask Dr. Drew podcast, Benza said: "Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it. The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind."

The claim has been fact checked by Newsweek, and was found to be wholly unverified, but the rumor has still gone viral online with a number of reputable Twitter users circulating it.

A spokesperson for Foxx has now spoken out on the matter, telling NBC in an emailed statement that the claim is "completely inaccurate."

