Janie Santana Videos Reveal Details of Rudy Farias Relationship

Allegations are swirling around social media regarding the mother of a Texas man—who was found last week after supposedly being missing for eight years—accused of having held him captive and abused him, and some believe that his mother's alleged pseudonymous TikTok account may reveal details of her relationship with her sons.

Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV was 17 when he was believed to have disappeared on March 6, 2015, after taking his two dogs for a walk near his home in a northeast suburb of Houston. Police said Farias, now 25, was found on June 29, after they received a call about a person lying on the ground in front of a church in Houston.

Janie Santana, Farias's mother, thanked the public for their support but has since faced claims from a local community activist that the young man had been held captive by her.

Quanell X told reporters that Farias had alleged his mother drugged and abused him. Santana has not been arrested or charged with any offense.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV pictured in 2015. After an eight-year search, Rudy was found outside of a church by good Samaritans. Courtesy of TexasEquuSearch

Some users now claim that Santana had been running a TikTok account under an alias, Alexis Santana, which had been posting videos of another woman as her own. They noted that the account had posted about Santana's eldest son, who had died, but had made no posts about her child who was said to be missing.

"Not a single post about your 'missing' son. Weird," Kathleen Scharmberg wrote after Farias was found. "Where was Rudy's post?" asked another TikTok user.

One video, posted to the social media platform on July 14, 2022, shows a photograph of an older woman kissing who appears to be Farias's older brother, Charles, who died in a road accident, according to the Daily Mail.

"My beloved mother and my beloved son," the caption reads. "You are both missed so much. May you rest in eternal peace."

Another video, posted on July 8 last year, features various images of who appears to be Charles throughout his life, referring to him as "my first born." It also carries the hashtag #CharlesTravis.

One of the images used in the video is the same featured in an obituary in the Houston Chronicle for Charles Edward T. Uresti, listed as Farias's brother and the son of Janie Santana, which was sponsored by Santana.

Newsweek was unable to verify the owner of the TikTok account. Houston Police Department and TikTok were contacted via email for comment on Thursday.

Quanell X told reporters that Farias had been found outside the church because he had taken Santana's car in order to escape, but ended up crashing it. He also claimed Farias would visit neighbors under an alias.

A screenshot of a recent Facebook post by a Humble, Texas, resident, Clow Barbie, called for others to help look for a missing person in the Houston suburb apparently called Gabriel—supplying a picture of a person who appears to be a grown-up Farias.

🚨ANOTHER #rudyfarias bombshell! MOM ASKS FOR HELP FINDING “Gabriel” JUST 5 DAYS AGO. That is the number of Janie Alexis Santana (one of many names) that was posted to contact #rudyfarias #breaking pic.twitter.com/Y4xjSq17nb — Starling Zain (@StarlingZain) July 5, 2023

The post also supplied a phone number, purportedly belonging to "Alexis." Newsweek used two reverse phone number lookup databases—IPQualityScore and NumLookup—both of which identified the number as belonging to Janie Santana.

When Newsweek rang the number on Thursday, it received no answer.

The Facebook post has since been deleted. In a veiled post on Wednesday, Barbie wrote: "I will never help anybody ever again." She added in a comment, without stating a name, "They turn something good into something bad."

Newsweek approached Barbie via direct message for further comment on Thursday.