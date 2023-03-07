In 2015, Jared Fogle shocked the nation when he was charged with the posession and distribution of child pornography, as well as child sex tourism.

Fogle was previously a spokesperson for Subway, a role he took on in 2000, and he was known as "The Subway Guy" for his appearance in over 300 commercials for the company after he lost more than 200 pounds by eating at the fast-food chain.

He became a pop culture sensation in the years he represented Subway, until his true nature came to light. Now, the convicted pedophile is the subject of a new ID documentary titled Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster.

Here is everything that you need to know.

Is Jared Fogle Still in Prison? Where the Former Face of Subway Is Now

Fogle's actions first came to light in 2015 when Russell Taylor, the director of the Jared Foundation—Fogler's nonprofit organization that aimed to help raise awareness about childhood obesity—was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography, child exploitation and voyeurism.

Taylor's arrest and the subsequent investigation brought Fogle to police attention, and in July 2015, Fogle's home was raided and he was arrested, per a CNN report at the time.

The FBI also investigated Fogle with the help of his friend, Rochelle Herman, who provided investigators with recorded calls with Fogle. Herman detailed one instance at a 2007 school event in which Fogle told her he thought middle school girls were "so hot," she said in an interview with CNN earlier this year.

The former Subway spokesperson pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of traveling to engage in sex with a minor in August 2015. His court case revealed he had traveled across state lines to pay a minor for sex and he had received in excess of 400 child pornography videos from Taylor.

In November 2015, Fogle was sentenced to 15 years in prison, 188 months for each count, which he is serving concurrently. Fogle also paid $100,000 in restitution to each of the 14 victims, totaling $1.4 million.

Fogle is currently serving his prison sentence, and he has to serve a minimum of 13 years before he can be considered for parole, NBC reported at the time.

Under his plea deal, Fogle is required to also register as a sex offender once he is released and his digital devices will also be monitored by authorities, the publication reported. Fogle will also need to pay a $175,000 fine.

Fogle will not be released from prison until March 24, 2029 at the earliest, according to USA Today.

Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster is out on ID and discovery+ now.