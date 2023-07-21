Culture

Brutal Parody of Jason Aldean's 'Small Town' Goes Viral

By
Culture Country music Jason Aldean Music

Jason Aldean's divisive song "Try That in a Small Town" has had the parody treatment.

The song has been described as having "very scary lyrics" and was filmed on the steps of a Tennessee courthouse where a mob lynched a Black man in 1927.

Now country artist Adeem Maria, also known as Adeem the Artist, has mimicked Aldean's style and reworked "Try That in a Small Town," going viral on Twitter with 370,000 views.

Aldean's song praises small-town life compared to big cities and includes lyrics such as, if somebody "cross[es] that line," to "cuss out a cop, spit in his face" or "stomp on the flag and light it up," to "try that in a small town."

jason aldean
Jason Aldean attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023. A song parodying his latest track has gone viral. Theo Wargo/WireImage

Some of the other lyrics in Aldean's song include: "See how far ya make it down the road/Around here, we take care of our own/You cross that line, it won't take long/ For you to find out, I recommend you don't/Try that in a small town."

Country Music Television (CMT) pulled its video after Aldean—who grew up in Macon, Georgia, and Homestead, Florida, with populations of 157,346 and 80,737, respectively— was accused of racism and trying to incite violence, which he denied on social media.

In a TikTok post Adeem Maria explained: "Now, I don't agree with Jason Aldean's politics at all, but the record company said he's trending really well right now and we could get some higher impressions and retweets and stuff.

"And I thought, well, impressions is what I care about most. So let's do this, you know what I mean? So please share it away. This is Jason Aldean's new hit, it's called 'Sundown Town.'"

The tweet is captioned: "Alright I caved to my record label and did a cover of the new@jason_aldean song. Please share it around & enjoy! I love COUNTRY MUSIC! & how inclusive it is!!"

The lyrics of the parody song start with: "We got no protests or civil unrest/Never took no goddamn COVID test and we can all read but we don't do it/Driving trucks valued higher than a new Corvette/Yeah, we all wear boots and we love to shoot and we move for the cops to stop people like you."

Other lyrics include: "Now its true that I am ignorant on most of this, a couple folks for some reason called me a bigot" and "Better never, ever let the sun go down… or the guns come out."

Newsweek contacted Aldean's representatives by email for their reaction to the parody and also Adeem's press agent for comment.

Read more

Aldean responded to criticism of "Try That in a Small Town" on social media this week.

He tweeted: "In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM [Black Lives Matter] protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.

"There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it—and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage—and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music—this one goes too far."

Aldean also came under fire for his lyrics about guns because he was performing at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a mass shooting occurred that killed nearly 60 people and left more than 400 injured.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC