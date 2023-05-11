Jaws Drop as Labrador-Pit Bull Puppy Is Labeled Wrong Breed: 'Those Ears'

A dog owner has gone viral after sharing a video of how a dog that she adopted, under the impression that she was a Labrador-pit bull puppy mix, turned out to be a different breed after growing up.

In the video shared on TikTok in April under the username freshsqueezedchloj, she explained that when she first got her puppy, Stevie, she was told it was a Labrador-pit bull mix, but once the puppy grew up, the features turned out to be quite different than what such a mix would actually look like.

But the poster said she prefers the dog she received to the one she was originally supposed to get, saying that instead of feeling scammed, she feels like she "scammed them."

The hilarious post comes with a caption: "Was told she was a lab/pit mix when I adopted her." Followed by: "Those ears say otherwise..."

A voiceover adds: "So if you got your dog off of Craigslist like I did, I just want to know what did your dog look like when you got them and then what do they look like now? I'll go first."

While pure-bred dogs might be more appealing to owners, mixed breeds usually live longer.

According to the Canine Journal, that's because pure-bred dogs have a risk of carrying genes for illnesses that are common to that specific breed, while mixed breeds, also known as "mutts," who have at least two breeds in their DNA, tend to have the least health problems and live longer.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has received more than 1.5 million views and 169,800 likes.

One user, Timelyy, commented: "Oh you adopted scooby doo." And Caiti Nicole said: "The puppy version is LITERALLY scrappy doo," while vmendoza1220 added: "That's a whole shepherd lol he is beautiful."

Gremlin wrote: "looks like a Shepard/husky/cattledog/pit mix." And RockitBeinBad suggested: "Looks like an Anatolian shepherd. Very loyal dogs." Christina Bohley said: "I swear, 'lab/pit' has become like a catch-all for when they don't know! They wrote the same about my boy, and that's not even close!

Another user, britzosmash, commented: "I was also told that my dog was a lab/pit mix. he looks exactly the same just black." And Beritpåbærtur said: "That dog looks exactly like a guy I went on a tinder date with."

Joehawnuh wrote: "We were told lab mix and he was mostly pit/sharpei and everything under the sun & the other was flat coated retriever and she's a border collie mix." And another user added: "Mine was supposed to be Chihuahua lab but is all pit lol."

