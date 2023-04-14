Funny

Owner's Hilarious Pep Talk to Shih Tzu Before Pet Store Visit Goes Viral

By
Branston the shih tzu may look like butter wouldn't melt in his mouth but a video of him receiving a pep talk says otherwise.

The viral TikTok clip of the dog who appears to be "ruff" and ready has racked up 4.9 million views in less than 24 hours.

During the clip, his owner says: "I don't want you to swagger in like you think you are the king of the jungle."

Branston, whose hair appears to be reaching for the stars, patiently listens while sitting in the passenger seat of the parked vehicle.

His owner then sets three rules to ensure their trip to the pet store runs smoothly. She states there will be "no fighting" or biting when they enter the shop.

Shih Tzu puppy
A stock image of a Shih Tzu puppy who looks guilty. Millions have watched a hilarious video of an owner giving her dog a pep talk. Ricardo Alves/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Her final request is: "You don't need to tell all the dogs there that you didn't choose thug life, thug life chose you."

The hilarious clip, shared to @branstonandpickle01, a page dedicated to the dog, has received over 584,000 likes since it was shared on April 13.

Based on another video, it is clear Branston doesn't believe size matters as he can be seen barking at other bigger dogs.

But according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), shih tzu's are great with other dogs and very affectionate with their family—including children.

However, the AKC has revealed this breed isn't afraid to bark for no reason. This could be why Branston's owner has to prepare her pup before heading into public places like a shop or vet clinic.

@branstonandpickle01

Pep talk….dont swagger in like your king of the jungle #shihtzusoftiktok #imperialshihtzu #dogsoftiktok #comedyvideo #funny #branstonwehavearrived #peptalkbranston #peptalktoyourdog #peptalk #doglove #petsathome @Pets at Home

♬ original sound - Branston&Pickle

TikTok users can't get enough of Branston and he seems to have built up quite the following. With over 480,000 fans, Branston's pep talks regularly rack up at least 1 million views.

It seems he isn't the only naughty dog that entertains the internet as Newsweek previously shared an article about a cockapoo who was caught red-handed.

Branston's antics are barely caught on camera but judging by the pep talks, his owner needs eyes at the back of her head.

Nonetheless, the videos are loved by the internet and one user even said: "Sometimes I think that this account is the only thing keeping this world going."

Another said: "You can take your rules and stick them where the sun doesn't shine...per his expression."

"Looks like Branston's hair is growing an inch a day," noticed another fan.

Another person said: "I don't believe it. He looks so innocent with that hair, those eyes, and lips haha."

Newsweek reached out to @branstonandpickle01 for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

