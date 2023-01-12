Greyhound Hilariously Tucks Himself in as Dads Busy With Puppies and Babies

A jealous dog is forced to tuck itself into bed after his owners turn their focus to their children instead, leaving the internet sympathizing for the poor pooch.

The Italian Greyhound, named Iggy, was used to being adored and doted over by his owners, but since they expanded their family, he is no longer the only child in their hearts.

A video posted on TikTok on Wednesday, to the account @tikatheiggy, shows the lonesome Iggy climbing into a dog bed and wrapping himself up, without an owner in sight to tuck him in.

The text layered over the video reads, "When your dads now have two babies and a new puppy, so you have to tuck yourself in," all the while showing Iggy climbing up onto the couch and curling up in a dog bed.

Jealousy in dogs isn't uncommon, especially in expanding families when children are brought in. A study in 2021 by the Association for Psychological Science tested their theory of jealousy on 18 dogs by positioning a fake dog beside each dog's owner and observing their reactions.

The study found that the dogs displayed jealous behavior when their owner interacted with what the dog perceived as a rival.

While the research showed that jealousy is to be expected in pets, if a dog does show signs of jealous behavior toward a new addition, there are ways to ease the problem and help them grow accustomed to the change.

Sarah-Anne Reed, a holistic trainer, animal communicator and owner of Pack Dynamics LLC, told Newsweek the best ways owners can incorporate a new addition into the family.

"The key is to start slowly by introducing one of your baby's items to your dog so they can become familiar with their scent. I suggest doing this before you bring your baby home from the hospital," Reed said.

"Your pup should be on a leash or in their crate and allowed to sniff your baby at a safe distance. Create and enforce boundaries. Keep up your training, only allow your pet in certain rooms and ensure they're not engaging in bad habits. Remember your dog is sensitive to your emotions and energy and may mirror what you're feeling."

The account devoted to the California-based Italian Greyhound has been inundated with comments in support of Iggy and offering a loving home with them instead.

The corresponding caption alongside the video also says: "I remember when I was the baby" with a crying face.

One user commented saying: "Tika come live with me instead," while another person wrote, "This hurts my feelings. Just because we're old and not shiny anymore doesn't mean we aren't still the baby."

