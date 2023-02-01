Jeffree Star Blasts NFL Star's 'Insecure' Wife After Teasing Lover

Jeffree Star has been teasing who his mystery lover is, and has said that he plays in the NFL, which has led to fingers to be pointed in various directions as to who he might be.

In fact, Saryn Anderson, the wife of Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson, 31, contacted the 37-year-old beauty influencer to ask him to stop stoking rumors, as many were wrongly identified Star's beau as her husband.

Star has posted a photo of him holding hands with his new "NFL boo" on a private jet as they headed to the YouTube star's sprawling 70-acre ranch in Casper, Wyoming.

He then followed that with a mirror selfie, which showed the back of his mystery lover, along with a few teasing details which has sent internet sleuths down a few rabbit holes and, so far, seem to have come up with a number of wrong answers.

Star blasted one particular wife of an NFL player, who had begged him to stop teasing his mystery lover, by posting her direct message on his Instagram Story and telling her "don't be insecure about your marriage."

Anderson was not the only wife to reach out to Star. Heather Pocic, the wife of Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic, 27, also quickly denied that the man in the photo was her husband.

In the comments of the photo, she posted: "Since apparently my husband name is on this list of guesses I'll go ahead and let y'all know Ethan Pocic is married with children! And had been with us the entire off season! But I'm here in the comment section to see who these FBI agents think the player is!"

Meanwhile, Anderson messaged Star to say that she was getting "harassed" by people over the photo and had made her social media accounts private and removed her Twitter profile completely.

Star didn't hesitate in making the message public though along with a message to Anderson, saying: "How come people want to play with fire and when you light the match with them they disappear.

"I'm like girl don't be insecure about your marriage, I'm not a shady b****."

In the video, Star then laughs as he asks his mystery lover whether he is a married man before telling him not to speak as "FBI agents" will start "voice recording" to try and expose who he is.

Star said he has no plans to share with the world who his lover is, and said in a video on his Instagram Story: "2023 is all about a little bit of privacy but also living your life to the f***ing fullest."

Rumors had swirled since the influencer revealed in a photo caption: "His team didn't make it to the SuperBowl, but he's 6'6 and plays perfect in the bedroom."

Among the guesses as to who he might be was Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib, who came out in 2021.

This rumor was soon dispelled though as many pointed out that he is dating Olympic swimmer Soren Dahl, with one person adding: "His boyfriend posted a pic on his story of them at dinner last night."

Another also pointed out that Nassib had posted a photo of him being at home with his dog at the same time was flying to Wyoming with his mystery lover.

