'Jeopardy!' Fans Furious After Show Abruptly Ends

Jeopardy! viewers in central Florida were left outraged when the show ended early before the final round.

Fans of the quiz show complained Tuesday night's episode finished around three minutes too early on the Orlando-based ABC affiliate network, WFTV 9, meaning they couldn't see who won the competition.

Many rushed to Twitter to point out the error saying the show cut off before the "Final Jeopardy!" round and that the next program on the listing, Wheel of Fortune, which was due to start at 7:30 p.m. began minutes early.

"@Jeopardy watching in Florida on @WFTV and wheel of fortune started early. We didn't see final jeopardy. What's up?" tweeted one viewer.

Contestant Ken Jennings competes against "Watson" at a press conference to discuss the upcoming Man V. Machine "Jeopardy!" competition at the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center, on January 13, 2011, in Yorktown Heights, New York. Fans of the show, which Jennings now hosts, in central Florida complained when Tuesday's episode finished early. Ben Hider/Getty Images North America

Another fan tweeted: "ABC Network strikes again! They cut off Jeopardy just before Final Jeopardy and started Wheel of Fortune 3 minutes early! Did anyone else see this?"

And a third viewer wrote: "Uhh my local affiliate just skipped Final Jeopardy and started Wheel of Fortune early????"

WFTV 9 did not address the error on its social media channels. Newsweek reached out to the channel and its parent company, Cox Media Group by email for comment.

The gaffe comes after the long-running show was the subject of a joke on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

During the show's "Weekend Update" segment, SNL gave recent Jeopardy! contestant Brian Henegar a shout-out. Henegar appeared on Jeopardy! last week but was later trolled on social media over his mustache, with people saying it reminded them of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

"A Jeopardy! contestant this week was forced to quit social media after people said his mustache looks like Hitler's," SNL cast member Colin Jost said. "The contestant said he's so mad, he's had it up to here," he joked while doing the Nazi salute.

Henegar who said he would donate some of his final three-day winnings of $68,202 to the Anti-Defamation League following the trolling, took to Twitter to talk about SNL.

"Well...I guess it's great to make it on Saturday Night Live...I suppose," he said, and added he would be taking "a break for my personal sanity."

After the initial trolling, Henegar fired off a number of tweets in which he slammed people's reactions to his appearance on Jeopardy!

"Right now I'm feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance," he said. "And I'm seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on my looks... So I'm going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon."

"And second, to all of you jerkolas you thought comparing my appearance to one of the most evil dictators, who ever lived was the height of comedy, when I get my Jeopardy winnings, I will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League."

