'Jeopardy!' Fans Attack 'Crypto Bro' Tym Blanchard Over Bad Performance

Jeopardy! fans were quick to tease one contestant after a disappointing performance that aired on Tuesday night.

Contestant Tym Blanchard, who is self-employed as a cryptocurrency and angel investor from Nashville, Tennessee, was one of three contestants in Jeopardy! on Tuesday night. Cryptocurrency has risen in popularity over the last decade, with investors achieving both tremendous highs and devastating lows by investing in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The digital asset has both fans and critics, with the latter quick to attack Blanchard and tease him for his career choice after he ended the night with a negative $3,800 score, not even qualifying for Final Jeopardy.

The record low score on Jeopardy! is negative $7,400, obtained by contestant Patrick Pearce in 2021, and although Blanchard fell about $3,600 short of setting the new record low, people were quick to laugh at his expense anyway.

Criticism of Blanchard abounded on Twitter, where memes and jokes often thrive. Many people criticizing Blanchard's performance referred to the contestant as a "crypto bro", which is a slang term often used to depict someone who is an enthusiastic but condescending supporter of cryptocurrency.

"This crypto bro with an obnoxious name (Tym) ended up deeper in the red at the end of the Jeopardy than anyone I've seen before. There's a metaphor there," Twitter user @Mr_JamesLandis tweeted.

"I literally said "I don't expect much from him" when they mentioned crypto during his intro," user @illjwamh tweeted in response.

Blanchard was going up against returning champ Ben Goldstein, a content marketing strategist from Michigan, and Janie Sullivan, a scrum master from Illinois.

Another complaint Twitter users voiced was that Blanchard tended to answer questions before he was called upon by the host.

"I'm laughing so hard about how bad at jeopardy this 'cryptocurrency investor' named 'Tym' is at jeopardy," user carooolineoh3 tweeted.

"There are many things that divide us: geography, religion, politics, allergies. But tonight, one thing , one beautiful, terrible thing, brought us all together: a shared hatred of Jeopardy contestant cryptobro named Tym," user @deadlydolls tweeted.

At one point, according to a report by TV Insider, Blanchard was at negative $5,000 before recovering slightly to his final score of negative $3,800. TV Insider also reported on the difficulty of the questions, which stumped the contestants several times.

Fans seemed to unite in their distaste of Blanchard and although Sullivan also lost—finishing with a score of $500—there were zero comments on her performance, with only one tweet mentioning her specifically but only to compliment her outfit.