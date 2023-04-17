Culture

'Jeopardy!' Fans Get Rare Glimpse at Ken Jennings' Final Jeopardy! Card

Jeopardy! fans got a rare glimpse at a crucial part of the game show when co-host Ken Jennings held up the Final Jeopardy! card.

Jennings, 48, took over permanent hosting duties of Jeopardy! alongside actress Mayim Bialik, with whom he shares the job after longtime host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020.

One eagle-eyed fan managed to snap a screenshot of Jennings towards the end of Friday's game as he held his arms up while holding the card for the Final Jeopardy! round in the direction of the camera. The card featured a number of lines and tables with printed words and handwritten notes.

The Jeopardy! mega-fan who identifies as Lilly on Twitter posted the photo and explained how the tables on the card worked.

ken jennings smiling by wall
Ken Jennings visits SiriusXM Studios on January 6, 2020, in New York City. A "Jeopardy!" super fan spotted a rarely seen prop on last week's show. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images North America

"We got a rare look at Ken's Final Jeopardy card tonight! This is the card where a staff member (I believe co-head writer Michele Loud) writes all the contestant wagers and possible outcomes for the host to have on hand alongside the clue and correct response," she tweeted Friday evening.

One fan then queried how the producers could predict any possible outcomes and when exactly they'd get the time to update the card.

"The contestants enter their wagers during the commercial break before Final Jeopardy starts, I believe the card is written as soon as wagers are locked in and given to the host at that time (before they read the question)," Lilly replied.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user was impressed with Lilly's observation and ability to grab a great photo of the card.

"Super rare 'raise the roof' Ken screen grab," they wrote, while author Austin Tyler Rogers added: "Now we know how the sausage is made."

Newsweek reached out Jeopardy! by email for comment.

The funny photo comes after a week where contestant Brian Henegar had to defend himself after he was trolled on social media over his mustache, with people saying it reminded them of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Henegar even became the butt of the joke on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) during its Weekend Update segment.

"A Jeopardy! contestant this week was forced to quit social media after people said his mustache looks like Hitler's," SNL cast member Colin Jost said. "The contestant said he's so mad, he's had it up to here," he joked while doing the Nazi salute.

Henegar said he would donate some of his final three-day winnings of $68,202 to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) following the trolling.

"Well...I guess it's great to make it on Saturday Night Live...I suppose," he wrote on Twitter, adding that he would be taking "a break for my personal sanity."

He had previously fired off a number of tweets in which he slammed people's trolling.

"Right now I'm feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance," he said. "And I'm seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on my looks... So I'm going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon."

"And second, to all of you jerkolas you thought comparing my appearance to one of the most evil dictators, who ever lived was the height of comedy, when I get my Jeopardy winnings, I will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League."

