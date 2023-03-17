'Jeopardy!' Fans Learn Bizarre Hangover Cure Thanks to Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings educated and disgusted viewers when he revealed his surprising hangover cure.

On Wednesday's episode, reigning champ Stephen Webb went up against Govind Dandekar and Gwen Lockman, and the latter pulled a face when she had to give one answer.

Lockwood chose the topic "Hair of the Dog" for $400 and was faced with the answer: "Nolan Ryan treated blisters with brine, also called this juice and for internal use, the electrolytes might help your symptoms."

She correctly guessed "What is pickle juice?" as Jennings told her: "Yes pickle juice for a hangover, that takes you to $1,300 and that takes us to our first break."

He then turned to the camera to directly address the viewers watching at home.

"Head to the fridge for a nice cold glass of pickle juice and come right back," Jennings declared.

Fans of Jeopardy! weren't sure whether to praise the co-host for his tip or to be revolted.

"'Head to the fridge for a nice, cold glass of pickle juice.' Ken Jennings induces vomiting heading into the first break. #Jeopardy," tweeted one viewer.

Another added: "Jeopardy just taught me that pickle juice is good for a hangover. Thought I'd pass that along. It's also good for marathon runners."

And a third wrote: "EWW Pickle Juice gelatain..."

It turns out pickle juice has many benefits beyond curing a hangover.

"Pickle juice contains electrolytes in the form of a lot of sodium and some potassium and magnesium. That's why you can use it as a natural electrolyte," functional medicine dietitian Camille Skoda told the Cleveland Clinic.

"It can help to rehydrate after exercise."

Pickle juice is also apparently good to help regulate blood sugar, aid in weight loss and it's full of antioxidants.

"You can get some antioxidants from pickle juice, but eating the pickle is more beneficial," Skoda explained.

The dietitian added that the type of pickle you choose is critical in creating the perfect juice.

"Pickle juice does have some benefits, but it really depends. The type of pickle juice matters. So does the health benefit you're looking to gain," Skoda said.

"A jar that's full of dyes and preservatives won't give you those benefits."

Webb managed to remain champion at the end of the game, bagging $20,000, which brought his seven-day winnings to $175,200.