Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'

Arizona Representative Andy Biggs has urged authorities to investigate the Biden family, including the president's son Hunter Biden and first lady Jill Biden, calling them "compromised."

In a tweet published on Tuesday after a CBS report revealed that classified documents were found by Joe Biden's lawyers at his former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. on November 2, Biggs wrote: "Biden stole classified documents and stored them at his think tank while he was VP. The VP does not have any authority to declassify classified documents."

He continued in a follow-up tweet: "The Biden family highly concerns me. Joe, Hunter, and even 'Dr.' Jill. They are compromised and must be investigated."

Biggs' messages fit in the general rage that's been expressed by several MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives and former President Donald Trump following news of the discovery of the classified documents.

Both Trump and Congressman Troy Nehls of Texas called for the FBI to raid Biden's home as they did Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, while Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Ronny Jackson of Texas accused Biden of purposefully stealing the documents and concealing their discovery before the midterms.

The White House confirmed the finding of the classified documents by Biden's lawyers following the CBS report.

Biden's team found the classified documents on November 2 while cleaning out the offices at the Washington think tank where the now-president worked between 2017 and 2020 and reportedly informed the National Archives and Records Administration on the same day. The material was retrieved by the agency on the morning of the following day.

The Justice Department was then informed of the findings and is currently reviewing the batch of documents found in the office of the Penn Biden Center, according to the White House.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has designated Trump-appointed Chicago U.S. attorney John Lausch to produce a report on the review.

There's no evidence that Jill Biden is involved in any way in the mishandling of classified documents by her husband, and the first lady has never been the subject of a criminal or federal investigation.

Biggs was among the five House Republicans who asked for a presidential pardon following the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to what former aide to Trump's Chief of Staff Cassidy Hutchinson told the January 6 committee last year.

The Arizona congressman denied asking for a pardon, and declined an invitation by the January 6 committee requesting a meeting, calling the investigation into the Capitol riots "a sham."

Newsweek reached out to the White House and Biggs' team for comment.