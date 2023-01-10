Joe Biden's Classified Documents Remarks Come Back to Haunt Him

President Joe Biden is being reminded of how he criticized Donald Trump as being "irresponsible" for having top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago after the White House revealed classified materials from Biden's time as vice president were discovered at a think tank office.

On Monday, Biden's lawyers confirmed that around 10 documents were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington D.C. on November 2, just days before the midterm elections.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement to CBS News, which first reported on the discovery, that none of the materials were being sought by the National Archives and that Biden's legal team were co-operating with the Archives and the Department of Justice process to ensure that any "Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives."

An inquiry has now been launched to determine if a formal investigation needs to take place to determine how the documents ended up at Penn Biden Center, where the Democrat had an office from 2017 to 2020.

Trump is under criminal investigation over allegations he mishandled classified documents that were removed from the White House in January 2021, including some marked top secret, then obstructed federal attempts to retrieve them.

In September, Biden was asked by CBS' Scott Pelley how he felt when he saw the DoJ images of the top secret documents on the floor of Trump's Florida home, to which the president replied: "How that could possibly happen, how anyone could be that irresponsible."

Biden added: "And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods. By that, I mean, names of people who helped or et cetera. And it's just totally irresponsible."

While the two incidents are different in nature—Biden is not accused of trying to stop the government from retrieving the documents found "in a locked closet" at the office and their levels of classification is not known—Republicans, conservative news outlets, and social media users are bringing up the president's "irresponsible" line about Trump.

GOP Kentucky congressman James Comer, who is also chair of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement: "President Biden has stated that taking classified documents from the White House is 'irresponsible.'

"Under the Biden Administration, the Department of Justice and National Archives have made compliance with the Presidential Records Act a top priority. We expect the same treatment for President Biden, who has apparently inappropriately maintained classified documents in an insecure setting for several years."

Right-right news sites Fox News and Breitbart published articles noting Biden's previous comments about Trump following discovery of the classified documents, with the remarks also being reshared on Twitter.

Trump himself also weighed in on the news of the discovery of the classified materials.

"When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said that the American public should have been made aware earlier of the discovery of the documents, especially as they were found so close to the midterms.

"They knew about this a week before the election, maybe the American people should have known that," Jordan told reporters. "They certainly knew about the the raid on Mar-a-Lago 91 days before this election, but nice if on November 2, the country would have known that there were classified documents at the Biden Center."

Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement that Biden's attorneys "appear to have taken immediate and proper action to notify the National Archives" about the discovery of the materials so they could promptly be returned to the government.

"I have confidence that the Attorney General took the appropriate steps to ensure the careful review of the circumstances surrounding the possession and discovery of these documents and make an impartial decision about any further action that may be needed."

The White House has been contacted for comment.