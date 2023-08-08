Jim Caviezel Joins Prayer Rally Over Ohio Abortion Measure

Jim Caviezel threw his support behind an anti-abortion rally in Ohio, where an intense debate is underway over whether the right to an abortion should be enshrined in the state constitution.

The Sound of Freedom actor took to the podium to speak at Sunday's event, but the crowd was reportedly asked not to record his speech.

The rally was being held by the group "Catholics for Catholics" in response to a recently proposed amendment that could create a constitutional right for abortion if a vote is passed later on this year.

The rally was held in support of "State Issue 1" which is a measure which seeks to increase the threshold for passing amendments to the state constitution from a simple majority to over 60 percent.

Actor Jim Caviezel, pictured at SXSW festival in Texas in 2017, recently spoke in Ohio at a "Catholics for Catholics" rally against abortion. Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images for SXSW

His appearance at the event was reported by anti-abortion news organization Live Action. Video footage from the event live streamed by the event organizers Catholics for Catholics shows Caviezel on the stage at the event, but the footage only captures him after he's finished his speech, receiving applause and cheers from the audience.

Live Action reported that the footage of The Passion of the Christ star Caviezel wasn't included on the live steam and the audience were "asked not to record." In the livestream he can be seen finishing his speech at 2'20'33. The actor then remains onstage beside Texas Bishop Joseph Strickland, who prayed the rosary for the crowd. Newsweek has reached out to Caviezel's representatives via email for further comment.

Ohioans are heading to the polls on Tuesday to vote on State Issue 1. It's seen by some as a measure to prevent abortion from being made a constitutional right in the state.

In July, a citizen-led effort to enshrine a legal right to abortion up to the point of fetal viability in the state constitution cleared the 414,000 signature threshold to qualify for the November ballot in an election year in which numerous local officials and school board seats are up for grabs.

Caviezel seemingly backed those rallying for State Issue 1 at Sunday's event, at a time when he's been promoting one of the summer's surprise hit movies.

Sound of Freedom has shocked many at the box office, earning $164 million in North America according to Box Office Mojo. It's scheduled for an international rollout towards the end of August. The movie has been subject of "audience suppression" claims as multiple videos have gone viral showing cinemagoers being forced to leave screenings of Sound of Freedom for various unusual reasons.

Sound of Freedom tells the true story of Tim Ballard's journey from government agent to the creator of Operation Underground Railroad, the global anti-child sex trafficking organization.