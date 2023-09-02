Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett passed away on Friday aged 76, according to a statement published on his official website.

Buffett, who wrote and performed the 1977 hit song "Margaritaville," founded a business empire including resorts, casinos, restaurants, retirement communities, and a radio station, amassing a personal fortune of $1 billion by June 2023, according to Forbes.

In a statement, his team said: "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.

"He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Jimmy Buffett on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. The singer passed away aged 76 on Friday "surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs." GETTY/Lionel Hahn

Tributes have already begun pouring in for Buffett on social media.

Posting to his 98,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, publicist Danny Deraney wrote: "Jimmy Buffett played by his own rules wrote songs he wanted to sing and always to sold out shows. Parrotheads hold a margarita in your honor."

Jimmy Buffett played by his own rules wrote songs he wanted to sing and always to sold out shows.



Parrotheads hold a margarita in your honor. #jimmybuffett #margaritaville pic.twitter.com/pGLGuQ8CVe — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 2, 2023

Journalist Dave Osborn commented: "Farewell, Son of a Sailor. Come Monday, it won't be all right now that you've left us. RIP Jimmy Buffett."